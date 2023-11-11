ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup: Buttler Elects to Bat First against Pakistan

England will bat first after captain Jos Buttler won the toss ahead of their clash with Pakistan in Kolkata at the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2023.
After overcoming an early hostile spell from Shaheen Afridi and Haris Rauf, the England openers flourished in Kolkata. They were also assisted by some wayward bowling from Rauf, who conceded three wides in his first three overs, two of which went over the keeper's head for a four.
England captain Jos Buttler decided to bat after winning the toss. They were playing the same team that overcame Netherlands in Pune.
From Pakistan's perspective, this wasn't the best of news, but skipper Babar Azam added that they'd try to make the best of the circumstances.
The induction of Shadab Khan in place of Hasan Ali was the only change.
Babar Azam's side stunned New Zealand with a rousing triumph under the DLS method to breathe life into their campaign until the Black Caps returned to thump Sri Lanka and put Pakistan back on the ropes.
Pakistan can move level with New Zealand on 10 points with a win over England but the difference in net run rate remains their ongoing concern at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
England have their own goals in this encounter as they look to secure a spot at the next ICC Champions Trophy.
That tournament will feature the top eight sides in the standings at the end of this Cricket World Cup when it is held in Pakistan in 2025.
England are currently in seventh place and can't move any higher, but could drop out of the critical top eight spots on net run rate with a crushing defeat, or if Bangladesh and/or Netherlands overtake them with their own third win of the tournament.