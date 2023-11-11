Pakistan Eye All-Time Great Triumph with Semi-Final Spot on the Line | Here’s the Playing XIs

Key players

England - Dawid Malan

The opener has been a shining light in England’s dismal title defence to be among the top-10 run-scorers at the tournament despite having little support.

Malan has amassed 373 runs from eight innings, with a blazing century against Bangladesh backed up by fifties in his two most recent knocks against Australia and Netherlands.

England’s next best with the willow have been Ben Stokes (220) and Joe Root (216), but if they are to secure an ICC Champions Trophy spot the 36-year-old Malan might have to step up once again.