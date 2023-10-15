ICC World Cup: Afghanistan Registers Historic Win; Defeats England by 69 Runs

Afghanistan scripted history with a stunning upset win over defending champions England in a thrilling International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2023 match held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Sunday.
Afghanistan bundled England out for 215 to script just their second Cricket World Cup win, eight years since their last against Scotland in Australia.
Put in to bat on a wicket that had yielded big runs recently, Afghanistan mustered a decent total, but then outdid the England bowlers with their spin trio reigning over the famed English batting line-up.
After putting on a decent total on board, Afghanistan needed early breakthroughs to really push England onto the backfoot and Fazaqlhaq Farooqi did just that by shaping one back into Jonny Bairstow to trap him in front for two.
Harry Brook held the England innings together, compiling his second ODI fifty and warding off the Rashid threat admirably, but he kept running out of partners.
England broke the stand before the final two overs with the wicket of Ali Khil and also prized out Mujeeb the first ball next over, but a competitive total had already been compiled. The 284 put on is Afghanistan's second-highest score in the Cricket World Cup.