India Retains Top Spot in ODI Rankings after Pakistan Thrashing

India strengthened their hold on first place in the MRF Tyres ICC Men’s ODI Rankings with their seven-wicket win over Pakistan.
The much-anticipated match in Ahmedabad could have seen Pakistan not only register their first ICC Men's Cricket World Cup win over India but also leapfrog their neighbours in the ODI rankings.
But a comfortable seven-wicket victory for India means that the tournament hosts remain ensconced at the summit as they go in search of their first men’s Cricket World Cup title since 2011.
Pakistan hold onto second place in the rankings despite their defeat, with in-form South Africa in third spot.
Australia are fourth and will be desperate to show that quality at the World Cup after slipping to back-to-back defeats at the start of their campaign.
New Zealand make up the world’s top five, with the defending World Cup champions England in sixth.
India will look to show that world No.1 class when they take on Bangladesh in their next match on Thursday, while Pakistan will be looking to bounce back from Saturday’s loss with the hope to progress to another meeting against their neighbours later in the competition.