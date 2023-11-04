ICC World Cup: AUS Knock Defending Champions ENG Out With 33-Run Win

Adam Zampa became the Player of the Match after taking three wickets and conceding only 21 runs in his complete quota of overs. Zampa also contributed significantly with the bat. Zampa entered the fray after Australia were reduced to 241-7 in 43.4 overs, and it was his 29 off 19 that propelled Australia to a challenging total. During the competition, he also made a spectacular catch near backward square leg. Apart from Zampa, Marnus Labuschagne contributed a robust 71 off 83, the highest among Australian batters. Cameron Green fell three runs short of his half-century, and Steve Smith was removed for 44(52). Marcus Stoinis also contributed 35 runs in 32 deliveries to Australia's total.