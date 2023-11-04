ICC World Cup: AUS Knock Defending Champions ENG Out With 33-Run Win

Australia, led by Pat Cummins, beat England in the ongoing ICC Men's World Cup match in Ahmedabad on Saturday, winning by a margin of 33 runs. England could only muster 253 in reply to Australia's formidable 286 when they batted first. The outcome also eliminated England from the World Cup.
Adam Zampa became the Player of the Match after taking three wickets and conceding only 21 runs in his complete quota of overs. Zampa also contributed significantly with the bat. Zampa entered the fray after Australia were reduced to 241-7 in 43.4 overs, and it was his 29 off 19 that propelled Australia to a challenging total. During the competition, he also made a spectacular catch near backward square leg. Apart from Zampa, Marnus Labuschagne contributed a robust 71 off 83, the highest among Australian batters. Cameron Green fell three runs short of his half-century, and Steve Smith was removed for 44(52). Marcus Stoinis also contributed 35 runs in 32 deliveries to Australia's total.
Mitchell Starc then delivered a double blow as England lost Jonny Bairstow and Joe Root cheaply in the 287-run chase. Ben Stokes and Dawid Malan then rebuilt, but both left before completing their respective half-centuries. Jos Buttler and Liam Livinstone both scored in the single digits. Chris Woakes fought hard late, but he didn't receive much help from the other end.