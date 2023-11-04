ICC World Cup: Aus vs Eng Pitch Report, Weather Forecast And Prediction

Pitch Report:

The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has 11 pitches. Five of those pitches are made of black soil allowing more bounce and making it easier to score runs, while the other five are a blend of three soil types and one pitch is a combination of two types of soil. Red soil pitches dry quickly, handing spinners and slow bowlers the edge over time. A mixture of both the soils is expected to deliver a balanced game.