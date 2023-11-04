ICC World Cup: Aus vs Eng Pitch Report, Weather Forecast And Prediction

Defending champions England come up against arch-rivals Australia in the second match on Saturday at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Australia will be looking to enter the semi-finals of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2023 and pick up their fifth win after a poor start to their campaign.
On the other hand, the English players will be looking to play with a lot of freedom after it was confirmed that they will not be able to make it into the semis following their dismal run.
Pitch Report:
The Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad has 11 pitches. Five of those pitches are made of black soil allowing more bounce and making it easier to score runs, while the other five are a blend of three soil types and one pitch is a combination of two types of soil. Red soil pitches dry quickly, handing spinners and slow bowlers the edge over time. A mixture of both the soils is expected to deliver a balanced game.
Weather Forecast:
The temperature in Ahmedabad is expected to go up to 34 degrees when the match starts. It is expected to get cooler around the evening time. Weather.com reports that there is no chance of rain while the humidity is expected to be around 61 per cent.
Match Prediction:
Google’s win probability gives Australia a 59 per cent chance of winning the match, while England have 41 per cent chance. CricTracker edges towards a win for Australia and MyKhel also believes they will win the match. Australia will be missing Mitchell Marsh and Glen Maxwell, however, are still expected to win the encounter, given England’s obviously poor form.