ICC World Cup: Back To Back Wins Push SL To 5th In Table, Eng Slide To 9th

Nissanka kept his cool even as wickets fell at the other end to ensure Sri Lanka got the stability at the beginning of their run chase. He went on to score 77 runs off 83 deliveries with two sixes and seven fours. On the other hand, Samarawickrama scored 65 off 54 balls with one six and seven fours to see off the English bowling attack. In the end Sri Lanka won the match comfortably in just 25.4 overs.