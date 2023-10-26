ICC World Cup: England Crumble Again, Set Sri Lanka Paltry Target Of 157

Having won the toss, England skipper Jos Buttler decided to bat first. They were off to a solid start by openers Jonny Bairstow and Dawid Malan. However, the issues that have come to the fore to haunt them throughout their miserable campaign so far, were evident today as well. Soon after Dawid Malan was sent home by Kusal Mendis, the wickets began to fall like a house of cards.