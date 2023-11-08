ICC World Cup: Ben Stokes' Century Guide ENG to 160-Run Win Against NED

After the 25-over mark, the arrival of Teja Nidamanuru (41*) helped the Netherlands pick up the scoring rate. The batter hit a four and three sixes soon after coming to the crease and added 59 from 50 balls for the sixth wicket.

However, they lost of skipper Scott Edwards (38) and Logan van Beek soon after, and the chase was derailed. Netherlands lost their final five wickets for a mere 16 runs, meaning they were bowled out for 179.