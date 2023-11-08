ICC World Cup: Ben Stokes' Century Guide ENG to 160-Run Win Against NED

Ben Stokes' century and three-wicket hauls from Moeen Ali and Adil Rashid helped England secure a 160-run win over the Netherlands at the 48th match of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 on Wednesday.
England had set Netherlands a target of 340 and then defended it with ease in Pune to secure their second win of the tournament.
In the first innings, Dawid Malan's attacking 87 guided England in the early stages, whereas a superb ton from Ben Stokes (108), along with big hits from the tailenders helped them get to an imposing total in Pune. Stokes hit six fours and an equal number of sixes during his knock.
Facing a stiff ask, the Netherlands chase didn't quite get going. Regular breakthroughs from pacers David Willey and Chris Woakes, and then the spinners Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali ensured that the side was rolled out well before playing their full quota of overs.
After the 25-over mark, the arrival of Teja Nidamanuru (41*) helped the Netherlands pick up the scoring rate. The batter hit a four and three sixes soon after coming to the crease and added 59 from 50 balls for the sixth wicket.
However, they lost of skipper Scott Edwards (38) and Logan van Beek soon after, and the chase was derailed. Netherlands lost their final five wickets for a mere 16 runs, meaning they were bowled out for 179.