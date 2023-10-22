ICC World Cup: Daryl Mitchell's Solid Century Guides NZ to 273

Indian pacer Mohammed Shami marked his ICC Men's Cricket World Cup comeback with a fiery five-wicket haul during the New Zealand innings in Dharamsala on Sunday.
New Zealand posted 273 in 50 overs before bundling out the final ball of the innings against India in the 21st match of the tournament.
Daryl Mitchell scored a solid hundred and his highest score 130 in the 50-over format. Mitchell along with Rachin Ravindra shared a mammoth 159-run stand and at one stage it looked that the Kiwis would easily cross 300.
New Zealand's troubles were compounded when Young too fell within the first Powerplay. Mohammed Shami, playing his very first game in this edition of the World Cup, got Young to play on off his very first ball.
An injury to all-rounder Hardik Pandya meant that the side was forced to make two changes in their XI. While Shardul Thakur missed out along with Pandya, Mohammed Shami and Suryakumar Yadav were making up for their absence.
Mohammed Shami's double strike in the 48th over further dented the hopes of a New Zealand late-order surge. He yorked Mitchell Santner and Matt Henry off back-to-back deliveries.