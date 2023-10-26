ICC World Cup: Hardik Pandya Likely to Miss Two More Matches

With a foot in the semi-finals, the Indian squad is in a position to let Hardik recover completely and rest for the next two matches by not risking him.

"Pandya has suffered a bad sprain but fortunately not a fracture. The BCCI medical team wants to take maximum precautions. He is likely to miss the next two to three matches. The team wants him fully fit for the knock-out stage," PTI quoted a BCCI source.