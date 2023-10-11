ICC World Cup: IND vs AFG Pitch, Weather Report, Match Prediction

Weather Report:

Delhi is set to witness plenty of sunshine with less humidity. AccuWeather reported that there is zero probability of rain and thunderstorm in Delhi today. The temperatures are expected to remain between 36 degrees to 23 degress with strong winds of around nine kilometer per hour in the west-north-west direction in the day. The probability of cloud cover is zero per cent, while wind speeds can range between 35 kilometer per hour in the daytime and 15 kilometer per hour in the night.