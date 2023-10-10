WorldCup, 2023

ICC World Cup: Rizwan, Shafique’s Tons Guide Pak to Victory Over SL

Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in the eight match of the International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2023 held at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Earlier, Sri Lanka won the toss and opted to bat against Pakistan. Hundred centuries by Kusal Mendis and Sadeera Samarawickrama helped Sri Lanka post a formidable 344/9 against Pakistan.

On the other hand, Mohammed Rizwan's first-ever ICC Men's Cricket World Cup hundred guided the Pakistan chase in Hyderabad. On the other hand, Abdullah Shafique kept the Pakistan chase alive with a splendid maiden ODI hundred.

Abdullah Shafique scored 113 and Mohammed Rizwan scored a splendid 131 runs not out.

Hasan Ali was the only bowler from the Men in Green as he scalped 4 while Mendis and Samarawickrama took the much-heralded Pakistan pace battery to task.

Pakistan had an easy opening match and won against the Netherlands by 81 runs earlier while Sri Lanka faced defeat by 102 runs in their campaign opener against South Africa.

