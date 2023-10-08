ICC World Cup: IND vs AUS Pitch Report; Weather Forecast

The highly anticipated clash between India and Australia in the ICC World Cup 2023 is set to take place on Sunday, at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.
Under the leadership of Rohit Sharma, India enters the tournament in exceptional form, having recently secured victory in the Asia Cup 2023 by defeating Sri Lanka in the final. Their momentum continued with a convincing 2-1 series win against Australia in recent ODI encounters.
India holds a significant advantage by playing on home soil in the ICC World Cup 2023, known for its formidable cricketing prowess in familiar conditions. However, Australia comes into the tournament with all their players in splendid form, adding an extra layer of excitement to the match.
One aspect that both teams and fans can cheer about is the favorable weather forecast for the Chennai encounter. The predictions indicate little to no chance of rain, which should ensure an uninterrupted and exciting game. The match is scheduled to commence at 2pm IST, and the weather outlook appears promising.
According to Accuweather, the chances of rain in Chennai on Sunday morning stand at a minimal 10 percent, gradually decreasing throughout the day. Cricket enthusiasts eagerly anticipate this rain-free contest as India and Australia lock horns in their opening match of the ICC Men's ODI World Cup 2023.
In the event that rain interferes with matches during the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 in India, the ICC's rules and procedures dictate that both teams will receive one point each in the case of a washout during a league match, with no reserve days available.