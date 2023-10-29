ICC World Cup: India Beat England by 100 Runs to Secure 6th Consecutive Win

India secured their 6th consecutive victory in the ICC World Cup tournament 2023 with a superb bowling performance, handing England their 5th defeat of the tournament in Lucknow on Sunday.
In a game that was dominated by the ball, England restricted India to 229/9 in their 50 overs to leave the match in the balance at the midway point.
Leading the team from the front, Indian captain Rohit Sharma scored 87 off 101 balls, helping India pile a respectable 221/9.
Mohammed Shami took 4/22 and Jasprit Bumrah bagged 3/32 to wrap up a convincing victory.
On the other hand, KL Rahul (39), Suryakumar Yadav (49) and Jasprit Bumrah (16) ensured the tournament hosts got to a total that gave the bowlers something to work with.
The defending champions had a target of 230 to aim for and had the bonus of dew on the outfield to limit the impact of India’s spinners.
But after the first wicket fell it was a collapse for Jos Buttler’s side, with England losing all ten wickets for just 99 runs in a dispiriting display that leaves them rooted to the bottom of the standings. The England team was bundled up for 129 in 34.5 overs.
India’s sixth consecutive win sends them top of the table, two points clear of South Africa in second. On the other hand, England sits bottom of the 10-team table with four defeats from five matches.