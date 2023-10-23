ICC World Cup: India Beats NZ by 4 Wickets For Fifth Straight Win

While India dominated New Zealand for runs in the first ten overs after winning the toss and opting to bowl first, Ravindra and Mitchell made India feel the heat in the cool environs of Dharamsala. The injury to Hardik Pandya and the dismissal of Shardul Thakur left the team without a sixth seamer, something the batters felt acutely when they sent spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja to the cleaners. In sharp contrast to how the first ten overs went, Kuldeep ended up conceding 32 runs in his opening three overs. in the first ten overs, the Indian seamers were unrelenting, as Mohammed Shami removed Will Young with the opening ball of the game within that time.