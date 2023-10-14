ICC World Cup: India to Chase 192 after Pakistan Suffers Middle Order Collapse

Rohit then brought in Jasprit Bumrah into the attack, and like most of his moves on the day, it worked like a charm. Bumrah cleaned up the set Mohammad Rizwan one short of a half-century. A slow off-cutter did the trick for Bumrah. In his very next over, Bumrah got one to land on the surface and curve in towards Shadab Khan's off-stump, cleaning up the batter in process.