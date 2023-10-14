ICC World Cup: India in Control of Match, Rohit Departs at 86; Misses his Hundred!

India made a rapid start to their reply, with Rohit Sharma finding the boundary of the very first ball of the innings, and the returning Shubman Gill putting Hasan Ali to the sword with three fours in four balls in the second over.
But Shaheen Shah Afridi did give Pakistan a boost when he prised out the attacking Gill, who was well caught by Shadab Khan at point for 16 off 11 balls.
Wickets in the powerplay were key to Pakistan’s chances of making a game of it, but Rohit and Virat Kohli added a further 56 runs for the second wicket, with the skipper playing brilliant attacking cricket, hitting his 300th six in ODI cricket along the way.
Hasan Ali removed Virat Kohli for 16 off 18 with just one ball of the first powerplay remaining, but with India on 79/2 and Rohit looking superb out in the middle, the chase looked under control.
Earlier today, Pakistan lost eight wickets for 36 runs as they collapsed to 191 all out against India.
Five Indian bowlers were among the wickets, all taking two apiece, with Jasprit Bumrah and Kuldeep Yadav sparking the collapse with two superb spells.
Babar Azam top-scored with a fine half-century, his first in ODIs against India, but needed to captain spectacularly and hope for brilliance from his bowlers to deny India in their chase of such a relatively low target.