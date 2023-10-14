ICC World Cup: Pakistan Seek Big Total against India, Babar, Rizwan Still at Crease

Imam-ul-Haq and Babar tried to ensure that Pakistan went ahead at a healthy scoring rate. Babar got among runs pretty quickly, hitting three fours against Hardik Pandya in his first 10 balls. Just when Pakistan were closing in to a run rate close to six, Imam went for an expansive drive and ended up edging a Pandya delivery to KL Rahul.
India thought they had another in the next over when Ravindra Jadeja hit the pads of Mohammad Rizwan, and the umpire raised his finger. However, Rizwan reviewed and survived the call after it turned out that the ball was straying down the leg-side. Rizwan then joined forces with Babar to keep Pakistan close to five at the 20 over mark.
Babar Azam's Pakistan went with the same playing XI as the last game.
This will be the eighth Cricket World Cup clash between the arch-rivals. India has won all the previous seven encounters between the two sides.
In their last encounter in the 2019 World Cup, India beat Pakistan by a margin of 89 runs.
However, much has changed in terms of personnel for both the teams, and the Ahmedabad clash will be a brand new contest.
Earlier, Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to field. India made one change into their playing XI, with a now-fit Shubman Gill walking into the XI in place of Ishan Kishan. Abdullah Shafique and Imam-ul-Haq started in a positive fashion. While they were watchful against the disciplined Jasprit Bumrah, they took their chances against any loose delivery from Mohammed Siraj.
Rohit, however, persisted with his pacers, and the move bore fruits as Siraj struck in the eighth over. He got one to jag in and trapped Abdullah Shafique leg before in the eighth over.