ICC World Cup: NZ Defeats Afghanistan by 149 Runs

Afghanistan lost openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Ibrahim Zadran cheaply in the 289-run chase, as Trent Boult and Matt Henry struck early. Afghanistan amassed 28/2 in the first 10 overs as a result of dismissal of the two speedsters' combined three consecutive maidens after being dismissed. Lockie Ferguson next took out Hashmatullah Shahidi for 8(29), dealing a third blow.
Trent Boult, a fast bowler, and Ferguson combined to split five wickets at the Chepauk, ensuring Afghanistan's batting collapse. As New Zealand defeated Afghanistan by 149 runs, Mitchell Santner—the second bowler in New Zealand history to reach 100 wickets—removed Mohammad Nabi, Naveen-ul-Haq, and Fazalhaq Farooqi.
Earlier, New Zealand amassed a formidable 288/6 in 50 overs owing to the half-centuries of Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips. In the same over, Phillips hit a blistering 71(80) before being dismissed against Naveen-ul-Haq, while Latham scored 68(74). Afghanistan lost several opportunities during the innings, which perhaps aided New Zealand with its sloppy fielding. After that, Mark Chapman made a late appearance and hammered 25 off of 12 deliveries.
Afghanistan, who won the toss and invited New Zealand to bat first in their World Cup match in Chennai on Wednesday, got off to a fantastic start with the help of Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Devon Conway was caught by him LBW for 20(18). The fielding, meanwhile, was a little off-color. Before Azmatullah Omarzai took two wickets in his opening over to cause a mini-collapse, Will Young and Rachin Ravindra were removed early in the innings. Afghanistan started with an unchanged starting lineup, as New Zealand substituted Young for wounded left thumb player Kane Williamson.
Afghanistan was hoping to make it two straight victories against New Zealand in a spin-friendly Chepauk, after they had stunned the defending champions England by 69 runs. Conversely, New Zealand entered the match fresh off a convincing victory against Bangladesh. The Kiwis defeated Afghanistan to keep their perfect record. Along with the victory, New Zealand moved up to the pole position in the World Cup standings