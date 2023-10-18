ICC World Cup: NZ Defeats Afghanistan by 149 Runs

Afghanistan, who won the toss and invited New Zealand to bat first in their World Cup match in Chennai on Wednesday, got off to a fantastic start with the help of Mujeeb Ur Rahman. Devon Conway was caught by him LBW for 20(18). The fielding, meanwhile, was a little off-color. Before Azmatullah Omarzai took two wickets in his opening over to cause a mini-collapse, Will Young and Rachin Ravindra were removed early in the innings. Afghanistan started with an unchanged starting lineup, as New Zealand substituted Young for wounded left thumb player Kane Williamson.