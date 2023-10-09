ICC World Cup: NZ vs NED Prediction, Pitch Report

Head To Head:

New Zealand and the Netherlands have squared off on four occasions prior to today’s encounter with the Kiwis winning on each occasion. Notably, their wins have been comprehensive with three of the wins coming by margins of more than 100 runs, and once by seven wickets. Prior to today’s face-off, the two teams met before in the World Cup on one occasion in the 1996 edition in Vadodara. The Kiwis had then set a target of 308 runs, as the Dutch team faltered at only 188 for seven wickets.