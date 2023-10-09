ICC World Cup: NZ vs NED Prediction, Pitch Report

New Zealand will take on the Netherlands in the sixth match of the International Cricket Council (ICC) Cricket World Cup 2023. The match will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad and will begin from 2 pm.
The Kiwis are fresh off exacting their revenge on England for the loss in the final of the 2019 event, in the opening match of this edition that saw a dominating performance from the All Blacks. Netherlands, on the other hand, were defeated in their campaign opener by Pakistan.
Both teams will be gunning for the encounter with New Zealand particularly aware of the threat the Dutch team possesses, all indicators of a thrilling encounter for the viewers.
Pitch Report:
The pitch at the Hyderabad stadium will be a treat for fast bowlers with their seam and swing, however, as the game wears on, spinners will find it handy to weave their magic. Batters will start to enjoy the pitch starting from the second innings. The toss becomes very important with the winning captain almost certain to opt to field first.
Head To Head:
New Zealand and the Netherlands have squared off on four occasions prior to today’s encounter with the Kiwis winning on each occasion. Notably, their wins have been comprehensive with three of the wins coming by margins of more than 100 runs, and once by seven wickets. Prior to today’s face-off, the two teams met before in the World Cup on one occasion in the 1996 edition in Vadodara. The Kiwis had then set a target of 308 runs, as the Dutch team faltered at only 188 for seven wickets.
Prediction:
Google’s win probability puts New Zealand at a 92 per cent chance of winning the match, with the remaining eight per cent going to the Netherlands. However, their outing against Pakistan did prove that Netherlands will be a tough team to negotiate through for opponents aiming to book their berths in the business end of the tournament.
CricTracker has predicted that New Zealand will bowl the Dutch team out for 220 to 230 or score 320 to 340 runs, depending on who bowls first. Either way, a Kiwis win is the most expected outcome of the match.
Where To Watch:
The New Zealand vs Netherlands match will be aird live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. The match will be streamed live on the platform Disney+Hotstar available on the website and the app. Moreover, social media giant Meta has partnered with ICC to cover the World Cup matches on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads.