ICC World Cup: SA vs NED Prediction, Pitch & Weather Reports

After defeating Sri Lanka and Australia, South Africa is all set to take on Netherlands in the 15th match of the ongoing International Cricket Council (ICC) World Cup 2023 on Tuesday.
The match will begin at 2 pm at the HPCA stadium in Dharamshala.
The Proteas, one of the strongest sides of the tournament, have picked up 4 points from back-to-back wins. The batters have scored a lot of runs, while their bowlers have been picking up wickets with ease.
Even though all seems to be going well for the side, they’ll know the value of points in long-drawn tournaments such as these.
Head to Head:
South Africa and the Netherlands have met seven times in one-day matches, with the Proteas having a commanding 6-0 lead. One of the ODIs ended in a tie.
Pitch Report:
If the previous encounters at the HPCA stadium in Dharamshala are any indication, this one might be a high-scoring contest, with the pacers and spinners contributing. With the ball doing more under lights, the team bowling second may have a tiny advantage.
Dharamsala is a new venue for both these sides, and they’ll look at the past results for clues. While spinners came into play in the Afghanistan-Bangladesh game, England made the most of a decent batting strip in the second contest.
Weather Conditions:
There is a 55% probability of rain during the day, with a 33% risk of thunderstorms, according to Accuweather. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be between 10 and 17 degrees Celsius.
Match Prediction:
South Africa has a 93% chance of winning the match at Dharamshala, according to Google's win probability.
Where To Watch:
The South Africa vs Netherlands match will be aired live on Indian television via Star Sports channels. The match will be streamed live on the platform Disney+Hotstar available on the website and the app. Moreover, social media giant Meta has partnered with ICC to cover the World Cup matches on Instagram, WhatsApp, Facebook and Threads.