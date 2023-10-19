ICC World Cup: Virat's Ton Help India Defeat Bangladesh by 7 Wickets

India defeated Bangladesh by 7 wickets and secured their fourth consecutive ICC World Cup 2023 win in Pune on Thursday.
After a solid start from the Indian openers, Virat Kohli smashed his 48th ODI century, scoring 103 (not out) from 97 balls and hitting his century with a six to seal the victory.
India made a rapid start in search of their target of 257, hitting 63 without any loss in the first powerplay, with Rohit looking in particularly excellent form as he raced to 37 from his first 33 balls. The Indian captain was looking imperious but he ended up falling in the 13th over on 48 off 40.
Shubman Gill reached a classy half-century before departing for 53 to Mehidy Hasan Miraz.
Earlier, after Bangladesh got off to a great start with a 93-run opening stand, India choked out the Bangladesh lineup in the middle overs. Bangladesh was eventually reduced to four wickets for a little more than 200 runs. Their last-recognized duo of Mahmudullah and Mushfiqur Rahim was brought to a stop by a superb stroke of fielding by Ravindra Jadeja, whose spectacular catch at point gave Jasprit Bumrah his first wicket.
India's victory puts them level on top of the table with New Zealand, who have both won all four of their games so far.