List of Records Set To Be Broken in Final as India Chase Historic CWC Milestone

Australia

- If Australia win yet another World Cup trophy - having previously tasted success in 1987, 1999, 2003, 2007 and 2015 - they will have won six World Cup titles, which is easily the most of any country.

- Pat Cummins has a total of 32 wickets in Men's Cricket World Cups and four more scalps against India will see the Australia captain surpass fellow quick Brett Lee (35) and become the third-highest wicket-taker for Australia in the history of the tournament.