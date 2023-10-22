Shubman Gill Becomes Fastest Batter to Score 2000 ODI Runs

Indian batsman Shubman Gill has become the fastest batter to complete 2,000 runs in Mens ODI.
Gill accomplished this milestone during India's ICC Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Dharamshala on Sunday.
He scored 26 runs in 31 balls, with five boundaries during the match. The 24-year-old Indian, who scored 53 against Bangladesh in his previous outing, was 14 runs short of the milestone coming into the match. He achieved the feat in the seventh over of the Indian run chase when he smashed Trent Boult for a boundary.
According to information, in 38 ODIs and 38 innings, Gill has scored 2,012 runs at an average of 62.87 and a strike rate of over 102. This year, the batsman scored five centuries and six fifties.
Gill overtook South African legend Hashim Amla, who reached the milestone in 40 innings.