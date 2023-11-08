Shubman Gill Dethrones Babar Azam; Claims Top Spot in ICC ODI Rankings

Young Indian batsman Shubman Gill rose to the top to displace Babar Azam as the No 1 ODI batter in the world.
Gill claimed the top spot from the Pakistan captain on the latest MRF Tyres ICC Men's Batting Rankings.
The right-hander has contributed scores of 92 against Sri Lanka and 23 against South Africa over the last week, and amassed a total of 219 runs from six innings at the tournament.
Babar has totaled 282 runs from eight knocks at the World Cup and drops six rating points below Gill into second place as his reign of more than two years as the No.1 ranked ODI batter in the world comes to an end.
The rise of Gill to the top and the big jump of Virat Kohli to fourth on the latest ODI batter rankings comes on a massive day for India, who also had fast bowler Mohammed Siraj climb to the top of the list for ODI bowlers on the back of his 10 wickets at the World Cup.
Earlier, during India's ICC Cricket World Cup match against New Zealand at Dharamshala in October, Shubman Gill became the fastest batter to complete 2,000 runs in Mens ODI. He achieved the feat in the seventh over of the Indian run chase when he smashed Trent Boult for a boundary.