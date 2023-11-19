Virat Kohli Surpasses Ricky Pointing, Becomes Second Highest Run-Scorer in ODI World Cup

Indian batter Virat Kohli on Sunday surpassed Australian skipper Ricky Ponting’s record to become the second-highest run scorer in the history of ODI World Cup.
After playing 37 matches, Virat scored a total of 1,795 runs with an average of 59.83, including his 54-run performance against Australia in the final match of the ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium.
Kohli smashed five centuries and 12 fifties in his 37 games at the ODI World Cup with a best score of 117. Virat has gone past Ricky Ponting (1,743 runs) to become the second-highest run scorer in the history of the World Cup.
The top run-scorer in the World Cup cricket is Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar. The 'Master Blaster' scored 2,278 runs in 44 innings with six centuries and 15 fifties.
Kohli earlier created history by breaking the God of Cricket Sachin Tendulkar's record of 49th International hundred in just his 290th ODI. He scored his 100 in 106 balls.