Virat Kohli Surpasses Ricky Pointing, Becomes Second Highest Run-Scorer in ODI World Cup

Kohli smashed five centuries and 12 fifties in his 37 games at the ODI World Cup with a best score of 117. Virat has gone past Ricky Ponting (1,743 runs) to become the second-highest run scorer in the history of the World Cup.

The top run-scorer in the World Cup cricket is Indian legend Sachin Tendulkar. The 'Master Blaster' scored 2,278 runs in 44 innings with six centuries and 15 fifties.