WPL Auction: Mumbai Indians Buy Assam’s Jintimani Kalita for Rs 10 Lakh

Assam cricketer Jintimani Kalita was sold to Mumbai Indians (MI) for Rs 10 lakhs in the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction held in Mumbai on Monday.
On February 8, the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) shortlisted two of its players Jintimani Kalita and Uma Chetry among 409 others for the auction for the Women’s IPL.
Star India opener Smriti Mandhana stole the thunder becoming the most expensive buy at the WPL auction. Smriti Mandhana has been sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 3.4 crores.
Meanwhile, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was bought by the Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.8 crores. Mumbai left no stone unturned to bid for the India captain.
The list of players auctioned in various teams are as follows:
Mumbai Indians Squad (17 players - 6 overseas)
Harmanpreet Kaur (India); Natalie Sciver (Eng); Amelia Kerr (NZ); Pooja Vastrakar (India); Yastika Bhatia (India); Heather Graham (Aus); Isabelle Wong (Eng); Amanjot Kaur (India); Dhara Gujjar (India); Saika Ishaque (India); Hayley Matthews (WI); Chloe Tryon (SA); Humaira Kazi (India); Priyanka Bala (India); Sonam Yadav (India); Jintimani Kalita (India); Neelam Bisht (India)
Royal Challengers Bangalore Squad (18 players - 6 overseas)
Smriti Mandhana (India); Sophie Divine (NZ); Elyse Perry (Aus); Renuka Singh (India); Richa Ghosh (India); Erin Burns (Aus); Disha Kasat (India); Indrani Roy (India); Asha Shobana (India); Kanika Ahuja (India); Dane van Niekerk (SA); Preeti Bose (India); Poonam Khemnar (India); Komal Zanzad (India); Megan Schutt (Aus); Sahana Pawar (India); Heather Knight (Eng); Shreyanka Patil (India)
Delhi Capitals Squad (18 players - 6 overseas)
Jemimah Rodrigues (India); Meg Lanning (Aus); Shafali Verma (India); Radha Yadav (India); Shikha Pandey (India); Marizanne Kapp (SA); Titas Sadhu (India); Alice Capsey (Eng); Laura Harris (Aus); Jasia Akhter (India); Minnu Mani (India); Tara Norris (USA); Taniya Bhatia (India); Poonam Yadav (India); Jes Jonassen (Aus); Sneha Deepthi (India); Aparna Mondal (India); Arundhati Reddy (India)
Gujarat Giants Squad (18 players - 6 overseas)
Ashleigh Gardner (Aus); Beth Mooney (Aus); Sophia Dunkley (Eng); Annabel Sutherland (Aus); Harleen Deol (India); Deandra Dottin (WI); Sneh Rana (India); Sabbhineni Meghana (India); Georgia Wareham (Aus); Mansi Joshi (India); Dayalan Hemalatha (India); Monica Patel (India); Tanuja Kanwer (India); Sushma Verma (India); Hurley Gala (India); M Ashwani Kumari (India); Parunika Sisodia (India); Shabman Shakil (India)
UP Warriorz Squad (16 players - 6 overseas)
Sophie Ecclestone (Eng); Deepti Sharma (India); Tahlia McGrath (Aus); Shabnim Ismail (SA); Alyssa Healy (Aus); Anjali Sarvani (India); Rajeshwari Gayakwad (India); Parshavi Chopra (India); Shweta Sehrawat (India); S Yashasri (India); Kiran Navgire (India); Grace Harris (Aus); Devika Vaidya (India); Lauren Bell (Eng); Laxmi Yadav (India); Simran Shaikh (India)