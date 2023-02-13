WPL Auction: Mumbai Indians Buy Assam’s Jintimani Kalita for Rs 10 Lakh

Assam cricketer Jintimani Kalita was sold to Mumbai Indians (MI) for Rs 10 lakhs in the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League (WPL) auction held in Mumbai on Monday.

On February 8, the Assam Cricket Association (ACA) shortlisted two of its players Jintimani Kalita and Uma Chetry among 409 others for the auction for the Women’s IPL.

Star India opener Smriti Mandhana stole the thunder becoming the most expensive buy at the WPL auction. Smriti Mandhana has been sold to Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) for Rs 3.4 crores.

Meanwhile, India captain Harmanpreet Kaur was bought by the Mumbai Indians for Rs 1.8 crores. Mumbai left no stone unturned to bid for the India captain.