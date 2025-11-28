WPL 2026 Auction: Complete Player List, Prices, Team Purchases and Key Highlights

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 mega auction delivered high drama, competitive bidding and several unexpected outcomes as all five franchises gathered in New Delhi to rebuild their squads for the upcoming season. With 2026 marking a new chapter for women’s franchise cricket, the auction saw top international stars, domestic performers and emerging talents go under the hammer.

Deepti Sharma Emerges as Costliest Buy of WPL 2026

UP Warriorz dominated the auction, securing Deepti Sharma for ₹3.20 crore using the RTM card. She became the highest purchase of the day and the second-most expensive Indian in WPL history.

Mumbai Indians made another major splash by acquiring Amelia Kerr for ₹3 crore, strengthening their all-round attack for the new season.

The most unexpected twist unfolded when Alyssa Healy, one of the world’s premier wicketkeeper-batters, remained unsold.

WPL 2026 to Be Hosted in Mumbai and Baroda

The upcoming season is expected to begin on January 8 or 9, with matches distributed between:

Navi Mumbai – D.Y. Patil Stadium

Baroda (Vadodara) – Kotambi Stadium

According to early reports, the league may unfold in two separate legs, starting in Navi Mumbai and concluding in Baroda.

WPL 2026 Auction: Key Buys at a Glance

Top Five Highest Buys – Table

Player Team Price (₹ crore) Deepti Sharma UP Warriorz 3.20 Amelia Kerr Mumbai Indians 3.00 Shikha Pandey UP Warriorz 2.40 Sophie Devine Gujarat Giants 2.00 Meg Lanning UP Warriorz 1.90

Team-Wise Player Purchases (With Tables)

Gujarat Giants

Player Price Sophie Devine ₹2.00 crore Renuka Singh Thakur ₹0.60 crore Bharti Fulmali (RTM) ₹0.70 crore Titas Sadhu ₹0.30 crore Kashvee Gautam (RTM) ₹75 lakh Kanika Ahuja ₹30 lakh Tanuja Kanwar ₹45 lakh Georgia Wareham ₹1 crore Anushka Sharma ₹45 lakh Happy Kumari ₹10 lakh Kim Garth ₹50 lakh Rajeshwari Gayakwad ₹40 lakh Yastika Bhatia ₹50 lakh Ayushi Soni ₹30 lakh Dayalan Hemalatha ₹30 lakh Danni Wyatt-Hodge ₹50 lakh Shivani Singh ₹10 lakh

UP Warriorz

Player Price Deepti Sharma (RTM) ₹3.20 crore Sophie Ecclestone (RTM) ₹85 lakh Meg Lanning ₹1.90 crore Phoebe Litchfield ₹1.20 crore Kiran Navgire (RTM) ₹60 lakh Harleen Deol ₹50 lakh Kranti Goud (RTM) ₹50 lakh Asha Sobhana ₹1.10 crore Deandra Dottin ₹80 lakh Shikha Pandey ₹2.40 crore Gongadi Trisha ₹10 lakh Shipra Giri ₹10 lakh Tara Norris ₹10 lakh Simran Shaikh ₹10 lakh Suman Meena ₹10 lakh Chloe Tryon ₹30 lakh

Mumbai Indians

Player Price Amelia Kerr ₹3.00 crore Shabnim Ismail ₹60 lakh Sanskriti Gupta ₹20 lakh Sajeevan Sajana ₹75 lakh Rahila Firdous ₹10 lakh Nicola Carey ₹30 lakh Saika Ishaque ₹30 lakh Milly Illingworth ₹10 lakh Triveni Vasistha ₹20 lakh Nalla Reddy ₹10 lakh Poonam Khemwar ₹10 lakh

Delhi Capitals

Player Price Laura Wolvaardt ₹1.10 crore Chinelle Henry ₹1.30 crore Shree Charani ₹1.30 crore Sneh Rana ₹50 lakh Lizelle Lee ₹30 lakh Deeya Yadav ₹10 lakh Mamata Madiwala ₹10 lakh Nandani Sharma ₹20 lakh Taniya Bhatia ₹30 lakh Lucy Hamilton ₹10 lakh

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Player Price Georgia Voll ₹60 lakh Nadine de Klerk ₹65 lakh Radha Yadav ₹65 lakh Lauren Bell ₹90 lakh Linsey Smith ₹30 lakh Prema Rawat (RTM) ₹20 lakh Arundhati Reddy ₹75 lakh Pooja Vastrakar ₹85 lakh Kranti Gowd ₹10 lakh Prathyoosha Kumar ₹10 lakh Gautami Nayak ₹10 lakh

Unsold Players

Dozens of renowned names remained unsold, including:

Alyssa Healy, Sabbhineni Meghana, Tazmin Brits, Isabella Gaze, Amy Jones, Darcie Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Alana King, Fran Jonas, Lea Tahuhu, Laura Harris, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Priya Punia, Sahana Pawar, Eden Carson, and several other domestic uncapped players.

Retained Players Ahead of WPL 2026

Mumbai Indians:

Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, G. Kamalini

Royal Challengers Bengaluru:

Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil

Delhi Capitals:

Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Annabelle Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad

UP Warriorz:

Shweta Sehrawat

Gujarat Giants:

Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney

