WPL 2026 Auction: Complete Player List, Prices, Team Purchases and Key Highlights

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 is set to begin on January 8 or 9, with matches hosted across Navi Mumbai and Baroda. The season will be played in two legs, starting at the iconic D.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

PratidinTime News Desk
The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 mega auction delivered high drama, competitive bidding and several unexpected outcomes as all five franchises gathered in New Delhi to rebuild their squads for the upcoming season. With 2026 marking a new chapter for women’s franchise cricket, the auction saw top international stars, domestic performers and emerging talents go under the hammer.

Deepti Sharma Emerges as Costliest Buy of WPL 2026

UP Warriorz dominated the auction, securing Deepti Sharma for ₹3.20 crore using the RTM card. She became the highest purchase of the day and the second-most expensive Indian in WPL history.
Mumbai Indians made another major splash by acquiring Amelia Kerr for ₹3 crore, strengthening their all-round attack for the new season.

The most unexpected twist unfolded when Alyssa Healy, one of the world’s premier wicketkeeper-batters, remained unsold.

WPL 2026 to Be Hosted in Mumbai and Baroda

The upcoming season is expected to begin on January 8 or 9, with matches distributed between:

  • Navi Mumbai – D.Y. Patil Stadium

  • Baroda (Vadodara) – Kotambi Stadium

According to early reports, the league may unfold in two separate legs, starting in Navi Mumbai and concluding in Baroda.

WPL 2026 Auction: Key Buys at a Glance

Top Five Highest Buys – Table

PlayerTeamPrice (₹ crore)
Deepti SharmaUP Warriorz3.20
Amelia KerrMumbai Indians3.00
Shikha PandeyUP Warriorz2.40
Sophie DevineGujarat Giants2.00
Meg LanningUP Warriorz1.90

Team-Wise Player Purchases (With Tables)

Gujarat Giants

PlayerPrice
Sophie Devine₹2.00 crore
Renuka Singh Thakur₹0.60 crore
Bharti Fulmali (RTM)₹0.70 crore
Titas Sadhu₹0.30 crore
Kashvee Gautam (RTM)₹75 lakh
Kanika Ahuja₹30 lakh
Tanuja Kanwar₹45 lakh
Georgia Wareham₹1 crore
Anushka Sharma₹45 lakh
Happy Kumari₹10 lakh
Kim Garth₹50 lakh
Rajeshwari Gayakwad₹40 lakh
Yastika Bhatia₹50 lakh
Ayushi Soni₹30 lakh
Dayalan Hemalatha₹30 lakh
Danni Wyatt-Hodge₹50 lakh
Shivani Singh₹10 lakh

UP Warriorz

PlayerPrice
Deepti Sharma (RTM)₹3.20 crore
Sophie Ecclestone (RTM)₹85 lakh
Meg Lanning₹1.90 crore
Phoebe Litchfield₹1.20 crore
Kiran Navgire (RTM)₹60 lakh
Harleen Deol₹50 lakh
Kranti Goud (RTM)₹50 lakh
Asha Sobhana₹1.10 crore
Deandra Dottin₹80 lakh
Shikha Pandey₹2.40 crore
Gongadi Trisha₹10 lakh
Shipra Giri₹10 lakh
Tara Norris₹10 lakh
Simran Shaikh₹10 lakh
Suman Meena₹10 lakh
Chloe Tryon₹30 lakh

Mumbai Indians

PlayerPrice
Amelia Kerr₹3.00 crore
Shabnim Ismail₹60 lakh
Sanskriti Gupta₹20 lakh
Sajeevan Sajana₹75 lakh
Rahila Firdous₹10 lakh
Nicola Carey₹30 lakh
Saika Ishaque₹30 lakh
Milly Illingworth₹10 lakh
Triveni Vasistha₹20 lakh
Nalla Reddy₹10 lakh
Poonam Khemwar₹10 lakh

Delhi Capitals

PlayerPrice
Laura Wolvaardt₹1.10 crore
Chinelle Henry₹1.30 crore
Shree Charani₹1.30 crore
Sneh Rana₹50 lakh
Lizelle Lee₹30 lakh
Deeya Yadav₹10 lakh
Mamata Madiwala₹10 lakh
Nandani Sharma₹20 lakh
Taniya Bhatia₹30 lakh
Lucy Hamilton₹10 lakh

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

PlayerPrice
Georgia Voll₹60 lakh
Nadine de Klerk₹65 lakh
Radha Yadav₹65 lakh
Lauren Bell₹90 lakh
Linsey Smith₹30 lakh
Prema Rawat (RTM)₹20 lakh
Arundhati Reddy₹75 lakh
Pooja Vastrakar₹85 lakh
Kranti Gowd₹10 lakh
Prathyoosha Kumar₹10 lakh
Gautami Nayak₹10 lakh

Unsold Players

Dozens of renowned names remained unsold, including:

Alyssa Healy, Sabbhineni Meghana, Tazmin Brits, Isabella Gaze, Amy Jones, Darcie Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Alana King, Fran Jonas, Lea Tahuhu, Laura Harris, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Priya Punia, Sahana Pawar, Eden Carson, and several other domestic uncapped players.

Retained Players Ahead of WPL 2026

Mumbai Indians:

Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, G. Kamalini

Royal Challengers Bengaluru:

Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil

Delhi Capitals:

Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Annabelle Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad

UP Warriorz:

Shweta Sehrawat

Gujarat Giants:

Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney

