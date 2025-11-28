WPL 2026 Auction: Complete Player List, Prices, Team Purchases and Key Highlights

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 mega auction delivered high drama, competitive bidding and several unexpected outcomes as all five franchises gathered in New Delhi to rebuild their squads for the upcoming season. With 2026 marking a new chapter for women’s franchise cricket, the auction saw top international stars, domestic performers and emerging talents go under the hammer.
Deepti Sharma Emerges as Costliest Buy of WPL 2026
UP Warriorz dominated the auction, securing Deepti Sharma for ₹3.20 crore using the RTM card. She became the highest purchase of the day and the second-most expensive Indian in WPL history.
Mumbai Indians made another major splash by acquiring Amelia Kerr for ₹3 crore, strengthening their all-round attack for the new season.
The most unexpected twist unfolded when Alyssa Healy, one of the world’s premier wicketkeeper-batters, remained unsold.
WPL 2026 to Be Hosted in Mumbai and Baroda
The upcoming season is expected to begin on January 8 or 9, with matches distributed between:
Navi Mumbai – D.Y. Patil Stadium
Baroda (Vadodara) – Kotambi Stadium
According to early reports, the league may unfold in two separate legs, starting in Navi Mumbai and concluding in Baroda.
WPL 2026 Auction: Key Buys at a Glance
Top Five Highest Buys – Table
|Player
|Team
|Price (₹ crore)
|Deepti Sharma
|UP Warriorz
|3.20
|Amelia Kerr
|Mumbai Indians
|3.00
|Shikha Pandey
|UP Warriorz
|2.40
|Sophie Devine
|Gujarat Giants
|2.00
|Meg Lanning
|UP Warriorz
|1.90
Team-Wise Player Purchases (With Tables)
Gujarat Giants
|Player
|Price
|Sophie Devine
|₹2.00 crore
|Renuka Singh Thakur
|₹0.60 crore
|Bharti Fulmali (RTM)
|₹0.70 crore
|Titas Sadhu
|₹0.30 crore
|Kashvee Gautam (RTM)
|₹75 lakh
|Kanika Ahuja
|₹30 lakh
|Tanuja Kanwar
|₹45 lakh
|Georgia Wareham
|₹1 crore
|Anushka Sharma
|₹45 lakh
|Happy Kumari
|₹10 lakh
|Kim Garth
|₹50 lakh
|Rajeshwari Gayakwad
|₹40 lakh
|Yastika Bhatia
|₹50 lakh
|Ayushi Soni
|₹30 lakh
|Dayalan Hemalatha
|₹30 lakh
|Danni Wyatt-Hodge
|₹50 lakh
|Shivani Singh
|₹10 lakh
UP Warriorz
|Player
|Price
|Deepti Sharma (RTM)
|₹3.20 crore
|Sophie Ecclestone (RTM)
|₹85 lakh
|Meg Lanning
|₹1.90 crore
|Phoebe Litchfield
|₹1.20 crore
|Kiran Navgire (RTM)
|₹60 lakh
|Harleen Deol
|₹50 lakh
|Kranti Goud (RTM)
|₹50 lakh
|Asha Sobhana
|₹1.10 crore
|Deandra Dottin
|₹80 lakh
|Shikha Pandey
|₹2.40 crore
|Gongadi Trisha
|₹10 lakh
|Shipra Giri
|₹10 lakh
|Tara Norris
|₹10 lakh
|Simran Shaikh
|₹10 lakh
|Suman Meena
|₹10 lakh
|Chloe Tryon
|₹30 lakh
Mumbai Indians
|Player
|Price
|Amelia Kerr
|₹3.00 crore
|Shabnim Ismail
|₹60 lakh
|Sanskriti Gupta
|₹20 lakh
|Sajeevan Sajana
|₹75 lakh
|Rahila Firdous
|₹10 lakh
|Nicola Carey
|₹30 lakh
|Saika Ishaque
|₹30 lakh
|Milly Illingworth
|₹10 lakh
|Triveni Vasistha
|₹20 lakh
|Nalla Reddy
|₹10 lakh
|Poonam Khemwar
|₹10 lakh
Delhi Capitals
|Player
|Price
|Laura Wolvaardt
|₹1.10 crore
|Chinelle Henry
|₹1.30 crore
|Shree Charani
|₹1.30 crore
|Sneh Rana
|₹50 lakh
|Lizelle Lee
|₹30 lakh
|Deeya Yadav
|₹10 lakh
|Mamata Madiwala
|₹10 lakh
|Nandani Sharma
|₹20 lakh
|Taniya Bhatia
|₹30 lakh
|Lucy Hamilton
|₹10 lakh
Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|Player
|Price
|Georgia Voll
|₹60 lakh
|Nadine de Klerk
|₹65 lakh
|Radha Yadav
|₹65 lakh
|Lauren Bell
|₹90 lakh
|Linsey Smith
|₹30 lakh
|Prema Rawat (RTM)
|₹20 lakh
|Arundhati Reddy
|₹75 lakh
|Pooja Vastrakar
|₹85 lakh
|Kranti Gowd
|₹10 lakh
|Prathyoosha Kumar
|₹10 lakh
|Gautami Nayak
|₹10 lakh
Unsold Players
Dozens of renowned names remained unsold, including:
Alyssa Healy, Sabbhineni Meghana, Tazmin Brits, Isabella Gaze, Amy Jones, Darcie Brown, Lauren Cheatle, Amanda-Jade Wellington, Alana King, Fran Jonas, Lea Tahuhu, Laura Harris, Poonam Khemnar, Komal Zanzad, Priya Punia, Sahana Pawar, Eden Carson, and several other domestic uncapped players.
Retained Players Ahead of WPL 2026
Mumbai Indians:
Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur, Hayley Matthews, Amanjot Kaur, G. Kamalini
Royal Challengers Bengaluru:
Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, Ellyse Perry, Shreyanka Patil
Delhi Capitals:
Jemimah Rodrigues, Shafali Verma, Annabelle Sutherland, Marizanne Kapp, Niki Prasad
UP Warriorz:
Shweta Sehrawat
Gujarat Giants:
Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney
