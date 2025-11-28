WPL 2026: Start Date, Full Schedule Plan and Host Venues Finalised for Fourth Edition

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2026 is gearing up for a blockbuster fourth season, with the start date, venues, and hosting roadmap now nearly confirmed. As per reports from Sports Tak and Cricbuzz, the tournament is expected to begin on January 8 or 9, 2026, with two cities—Navi Mumbai and Baroda (Vadodara)—set to host the competition jointly.
D.Y. Patil Stadium to Lead the First Phase of WPL 2026
The iconicD.Y. Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai will serve as one of the primary venues for the tournament. The ground recently witnessed a historic moment when the Indian women’s cricket team defeated South Africa to win the ODI World Cup, further establishing its growing reputation as a premier venue for women’s cricket.
Reports suggest that the first leg of WPL 2026 is likely to be played entirely in Navi Mumbai before the league shifts to its second host city.
Baroda’s Kotambi Stadium Confirmed as the Second Venue
The Kotambi Stadium in Baroda is expected to host the second half of the WPL. Baroda’s increasing importance in India’s women's cricket circuit is further highlighted by the fact that it will also hold the India vs New Zealand women’s series opener on January 11.
The five franchises participating in the WPL are likely to receive official confirmation of both venues during the player auction on November 27 in New Delhi.
WPL 2026 May Follow a Two-Leg Format
Indications point toward a two-leg format, with the league starting in Navi Mumbai and concluding in Baroda. This split-venue arrangement is expected to streamline logistics while increasing regional fan engagement.
276 Players, 73 Slots: High-Stakes Auction Ahead
The 2026 WPL auction features 276 players, with only 73 slots available across the five teams. Several global stars headline the auction list, including:
Deepti Sharma
Alyssa Healy
Meg Lanning
Amelia Kerr
Sophie Devine
Sophie Ecclestone
All these marquee names enter the auction with the top base price of INR 50 lakh.
Franchise Purses for WPL 2026 Auction
UP Warriorz: INR 14.50 crore (largest purse, with only one player retained)
Mumbai Indians: INR 5.75 crore
Royal Challengers Bengaluru: INR 5.75 crore
These purse imbalances could significantly shape team strategies going forward.
Major Auction Highlights: Big Buys and Huge Surprises
The WPL 2026 auction delivered several notable moves:
UP Warriorz secured Harleen Deol, Meg Lanning, Phoebe Litchfield, Sophie Ecclestone, and retained Deepti Sharma using the RTM card.
RCB added Radha Yadav, Nadine de Klerk, and Georgia Voll.
Delhi Capitals picked up Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Laura Wolvaardt, and Chinelle Henry for significant fees.
Gujarat Giants retained Bharti Fulmali and added Renuka Singh and Sophie Devine.
Mumbai Indians kept Amelia Kerr for INR 3 crore.
One of the biggest surprises was Alyssa Healy going unsold in the first round, despite entering with a high base price.
The most expensive player of the auction was Deepti Sharma, purchased for INR 3.2 crore.
Competitive Build-Up Ahead of the Fourth Edition
WPL 2026 marks the league’s fourth consecutive season. Previous champions include:
Mumbai Indians – Season 1 and 3
Royal Challengers Bengaluru – Season 2
With revamped squads and a fresh two-city model, the upcoming edition is set to amplify competition and viewership.
Also Read:
WPL 2026 Mega Auction Live Streaming: Date, Time, Telecast and Where to Watch in India
India vs Pakistan Finals Record: Head-to-Head History Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Clash