India vs Pakistan Finals Record: Head-to-Head History Ahead of Asia Cup 2025 Clash

For the first time in Asia Cup history, India and Pakistan are set to meet in the final on September 28, 2025, after finishing in the top two of the Super Fours table. While India has outplayed Pakistan twice in the ongoing tournament, Pakistan remains determined to overturn past results in what promises to be a historic showdown at Dubai International Stadium.

This final also adds to the rich history of Indo-Pak encounters on the big stage. Across multi-nation tournament finals since 1985, the arch-rivals have faced each other five times, with Pakistan leading the head-to-head 3-2.

India vs Pakistan Finals Record (1985–2017)

1. World Championship of Cricket 1985 (Melbourne)

India entered the final unbeaten, having defeated Pakistan earlier in the tournament. Kapil Dev’s 3/23 and Laxman Sivaramakrishnan’s 3/35 restricted Pakistan to 176/9. Ravi Shastri (63) and Kris Srikkanth (67) guided India to victory in 47.1 overs, with Srikkanth earning the Player of the Match award.

2. Austral-Asia Cup 1986 (Sharjah)

India posted 245/7, with Srikkanth (75), Gavaskar (92), and Vengsarkar (50) leading the charge. Pakistan’s Javed Miandad anchored the chase with an unbeaten 116 and famously hit a final-ball six to secure a thrilling 1-wicket win, while Wasim Akram took 3/42.

3. Austral-Asia Cup 1994 (Sharjah)

Batting first, Pakistan scored 250/6, thanks to contributions from Aamer Sohail and Basit Ali. India fought back with Vinod Kambli (56) and Atul Bedade (44), but regular wickets and Akram’s 2/39 kept Pakistan ahead, leading to a 39-run victory for Pakistan.

4. ICC T20 World Cup 2007 (Johannesburg)

In the first-ever T20 World Cup final, India and Pakistan battled in a nail-biting finish. Gautam Gambhir’s 75 and Rohit Sharma’s 30* propelled India to 157/5. Pakistan’s chase fell short, with Misbah-ul-Haq unable to finish the game. Sreesanth’s crucial catch and disciplined bowling from RP Singh and Irfan Pathan secured India’s 5-run victory.

5. ICC Champions Trophy 2017 (The Oval)

Pakistan dominated the final with a 180-run victory. Fakhar Zaman scored a match-winning 114, while Azhar Ali (59) and Mohammad Hafeez (57*) supported the effort. India’s top-order collapsed against Mohammad Amir, and despite Hardik Pandya’s 76, Pakistan defended 338/4 with ease, thanks to Amir (3/16) and Hasan Ali (3/19).

Across these five finals, Pakistan leads with three wins, while India has two victories. This history underscores the unpredictable and intense nature of Indo-Pak finals, where past results are often a backdrop rather than a predictor.

As India and Pakistan prepare for the Asia Cup 2025 final, fans can expect another high-voltage clash that could redefine their storied rivalry on the international stage.

