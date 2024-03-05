WPL: Assam's Uma Chetry Called Up After Vrinda Dinesh's Injury

Assam women's wicketkeeper batter Uma Chetry will join up with the UP Warriorz's (UPW), a statement from the franchise playing in the Women's Premier League (WPL) confirmed on Monday.
Uma Chetry will replace UPW opener Vrinda Dinesh who has been ruled out of the remainder of the season following a shoulder injury during the sixth match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru against Mumbai Indians (MI).
Vrida was bought by UP Warriorz for a sum of Rs 1.3 crores in the WPL auction.
A statement from WPL read, "UP Warriorz's Vrinda Dinesh is ruled out of the remainder of the Women's Premier League after suffering a shoulder injury during Match 6 (28th February) at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru against Mumbai Indians."
"The UP Warriorz have signed wicket-keeper batter Uma Chetry as a replacement at her reserve price of INR 10 lakhs. Uma recently played for India A against England A and was also a part of the victorious India A Emerging squad that won the ACC Emerging Women's Asia Cup 2023," the statement added.
In the recent match, Royal Challengers Bangalore displayed an impressive all-around performance, leading them to secure a crucial 23-run victory against UP Warriorz in their last home game at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium on Monday. RCB scored a challenging 198/3 and restricted UP Warriorz to 175/8.
Following a remarkable performance with the bat, the RCB bowlers successfully secured wickets at consistent intervals, resulting in the Warriorz ending the evening with a defeat.
Alyssa Healy, with a score of 55, played an impressive innings as the team's captain. However, she was unable to overcome the steadily rising required run rate. Sophie Molineux took advantage of the situation and successfully dismissed the opposing team's captain.
Deepti Sharma and Poonam Khemnar successfully built a significant partnership of 41 runs. However, their hard work was ultimately fruitless as RCB emerged as the clear winners.