WPL Auction 2023: How to Watch Women’s Premier League 2023 Auction Live

Women’s Premier League (WPL) Auction 2023: Total teams

The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 Auction, featuring 409 players, will take place on Monday, February 13, in Mumbai. The BCCI previously disclosed that it had received 1525 registrations, of which 246 Indians and 163 foreign players had been selected. There are 24 players with the highest base price of Rs 50 lahks, including 10 Indian and 14 international cricketers.

Who will be given the biggest paychecks at the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Auction 2023?

Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, and teenage sensation Shafali Verma will all be up for auction on Monday during the first-ever Women's Premier League auction. Some well-known international stars who are expected to get big paychecks are Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Elyse Perry, Nat Sciver, Megan Schutt, and Deandra Dottin. There will be a 90-player auction between the five teams. The members of the winning Indian U-19 T20 World Cup team have also registered for the auction. In addition, each of the five franchises will receive a purse of 12 crores.