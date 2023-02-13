WPL Auction 2023: How to Watch Women’s Premier League 2023 Auction Live

The WPL Auction 2023 will be held in Mumbai, on Monday. The auction will see 24 players listed at the highest base price of ₹50 lakhs. The broadcasting partner for the Women's Premier League Auction 2023 is Sports18. The auction event, and the matches can also be live streamed by viewers on their mobile devices using the Jio Cinema app.
The Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 Auction, featuring 409 players, will take place on Monday, February 13, in Mumbai. The BCCI previously disclosed that it had received 1525 registrations, of which 246 Indians and 163 foreign players had been selected. There are 24 players with the highest base price of Rs 50 lahks, including 10 Indian and 14 international cricketers.
Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur, and teenage sensation Shafali Verma will all be up for auction on Monday during the first-ever Women's Premier League auction. Some well-known international stars who are expected to get big paychecks are Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Elyse Perry, Nat Sciver, Megan Schutt, and Deandra Dottin. There will be a 90-player auction between the five teams. The members of the winning Indian U-19 T20 World Cup team have also registered for the auction. In addition, each of the five franchises will receive a purse of 12 crores.
Where is the WPL Auction being held?
JIO Convention Center in Mumbai is hosting the WPL 2023 Auction.
When will the WPL 2023 Auction take place in India?
The WPL 2023 Auction will take place on Monday (February 13)
What time will the WPL 2023 Auction start?
The WPL 2023 Auction will begin at 2:30 p.m. IST. The pre-show will start earlier around 1 PM
Which television channels will broadcast the WPL 2023 Auction live in India?
In India, the WPL 2023 Auction will be broadcast live on television via Sports18.
Where to watch live streaming of the WPL 2023 Auction in India?
The WPL 2023 Auction will be live-streamed in India via Jio Cinema.