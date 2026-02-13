Zimbabwe Beat Australia by 23 Runs in T20 World Cup Thriller

Zimbabwe pulled off a stunning 23-run victory over Australia in a dramatic T20 World Cup encounter at Colombo’s R Premadasa Stadium, producing a clinical all-round performance to outplay the former champions.

Defending a competitive total of 169, Zimbabwe set the tone early with a ferocious powerplay burst that left Australia on the back foot. Blessing Muzarabani spearheaded the charge, dismantling the top order with a spell full of pace, bounce and clever variations. Josh Inglis, Cameron Green, and Tim David were all sent back inside the first six overs, reducing Australia to 3-down and immediately putting the chase under pressure.

Those early strikes proved decisive.

Chasing 170 on a slow, two-paced surface was never going to be straightforward, and Zimbabwe’s bowlers made sure Australia never settled. With the pitch offering grip and uneven bounce, cutters and back-of-length deliveries became potent weapons. Zimbabwe executed their plans with discipline, denying easy boundaries and forcing Australia’s batters to take risks.

Travis Head and Glenn Maxwell attempted to rebuild the innings after the early collapse, but the mounting required rate added to the pressure. Every dot ball tightened Zimbabwe’s grip on the game. The fielding unit backed the bowlers superbly, cutting off singles and saving crucial runs in the deep.

Zimbabwe, sensing an opportunity, never let up.

Their bowlers rotated effectively, maintaining pressure through the middle overs and striking at key moments to halt any developing partnerships. Even when Australia threatened briefly, Zimbabwe responded with composure, sticking to their lengths and plans.

In the end, Australia fell short by 23 runs, a result shaped largely by Zimbabwe’s electric powerplay spell and disciplined death bowling. The early breakthroughs from Muzarabani tilted the contest, and the collective effort ensured the target of 169 proved just out of reach.

For Zimbabwe, it was not just a win, but a statement built on belief, precision and a fearless approach against one of world cricket’s heavyweights.