Sri Lanka: 92 Indian Factory Workers Test COVID +VE

92 Indian workers at an iron works factory in Sri Lanka tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday, PTI reported.

Out of 128 workers at the factory in Colombo north suburb of Wattala, the Indians who were found to have contracted the virus were put under quarantine.

The factory, which has a total of 194 workers, has been closed temporarily, a report in the Newscenter.lk said.

Those who have tested negative have been put under quarantine in the factory premises, the report said.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka also ended its COVID-19 lockdown today by lifting travel restrictions but will be re-imposed at 10 pm on June 23.

Sri Lanka has recorded nearly 2,000 cases per day since the third wave which began mid April. The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country stood at 239,689, while 201,389 are recovering. There are 2,581 COVID-19 fatalities in the country, PTI reported.