A Spiritual Spectacle In Assam: Raas Mahotsav

By Rituparna Devi

Assam is currently filled with a holy atmosphere as the state observes the Raas Festival, with divinity and devotion prevailing everywhere. The festival begins on the full moon of autumn and holds immense cultural and religious significance in the state.

The Raas Festival depicts and celebrates the life of Lord Krishna through dramatic performances known as Raas Leela. Apart from Assam, the festival is also widely celebrated across India, particularly in Manipur, the Braj region of Uttar Pradesh (Mathura and Vrindavan), and Gujarat.

In Assam, the festival holds importance in both Upper Assam and Lower Assam regions. The grandeur of the Raas Leela in Majuli is unique and unmatched. Celebrated on a grand scale, it stands as the most prominent festival of Majuli Island, attracting visitors from across the world who come to experience its spirituality and divine ambience.

It is celebrated as the main festival in Majuli, forming the spiritual core of the island’s Neo-Vaishnavite culture, which has deep historical roots. The festival commemorates Lord Krishna’s life through Bhaona (dramatic enactments) and performances of Sattriya dance, which originated centuries ago in the Satras or monasteries of the island.

Like Upper Assam, the Raas Festival is also predominant in Lower Assam-- particularly in Nalbari, Sualkuchi, Howly, Tihu, Pathsala, Palashbari, and nearby areas. However, there are notable differences between how the festival is celebrated in Upper and Lower Assam.

In Lower Assam, the festival is mainly statue-centric, where different life stages of Lord Krishna are depicted through statues and clay idols. Alongside devotion, large melas (fairs) are organized by local committees, featuring numerous vendors, food stalls, and amusement rides that draw crowds of visitors.

In places like Nalbari, the divine celebration is also accompanied by theatre performances organised for public entertainment. At Palashbari, live sculptures are displayed, adding a unique visual element to the festivities. The exhibition venues in Lower Assam are adorned with vibrant lighting decorations, enhancing the visual grandeur and attracting large audiences.

