From Hunt To Hope: Leading Assam’s Ecotourism Revival

By Shuktara Goswami

On the periphery of the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park, nestled in the quiet village of Natun-Rangagora, a silent revolution has been taking shape for the past two decades – spreadheaded by a man who once lived off the forest and is now one of its fiercest protectors.

Born on the 1st March 1980, in Natun Rangagora, the life of this man mirrors the story of transformation not just for one individual but an entire community. Like many in his village, he was once involved in illegal poaching, logging, and fishing in the resource-rich but vulnerable Dibru-Saikhowa Reserved Forest.

But a personal reckoning and a vision for change led him to pivot from destruction to preservation. By 2000, he began guiding tourists through the Maguri-Motapung Beel, a biodiversity hotspot adjacent to the Dibru-Saikhowa National Park. Over time, his role evolved into a leadership position within the local ecotourism sector.

Understanding the power of responsible tourism, he established Wilderness Creed in 2004 and later Wave Ecotourism in 2007. These organisationsbrought structure, training, and visibility to Assam’s budding ecotourism movement. His initiatives like “Eco-friendly Picnic” and guided birdwatching tours were designed not just for profit, but also for environmental education and community involvement.

In 2005, he set up the first eco-camp in the Saikhowa Range and went on to found the Dibru-Saikhowa Eco Camp. His boldest venture came in 2009, when Wave Ecotourism established an eco-camp in the remote village of Jaramukharia in Sandubi, Kamrup district – transforming an in accessible location into an eco-tourism hub.

His relentless advocacy bore fruit in 2015 when Natun-Rangagora secured a 19-crore ecotourism development project under the Swadesh Darshan Scheme – one of the largest tourism investments in the region to date.

This project, backed by the Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, includes infrastructure development aimed at promoting rural tourism in the Northeast. In 2014, he published a comprehensive Dibru-Saikhowa tourist handbook, and in 2018, with the help from the Assam Tourism Development Corporation (ATDC), he opened Dibru-Saikhowa Homestay – the first of its kind in the area.

His work has not gone unnoticed. In 2011, former Chief Minister Tarun Gogoi recognised him for his ecotourism efforts, and in 2016, he was awarded “Best Environmental Worker of Assam” by the state government. Wave ecotourism’s mission is threefold: promote responsible tourism, support conservation, and empower local communities. It’s initiatives include homestays, cultural and wildlife tours, and capacity- building programs. Many former poachers have now been trained as naturalists and guides – creating a ripple effect of environmental awareness and livelihood generation. Their community partnerships span across local NGOs, forest departments, and state tourism bodies, positioning Wave Ecotourism as a credible model for grassroots environmental enterprise.

In an era defined by climate change, biodiversity loss, and rampant rural-to-urban migration, stories like this are not just inspiring – they are essential. They offer a living, breathing counter-narrative to the belief that economic development must come at the cost of environmental degradation. The transformation of Natun-Rangagora from a village of poachers and loggers to a budding ecotourism hub proves that when communities are empowered and educated, they can become the most effective guardians of their ecosystems.

Eco-tourism, when approached with integrity and foresight, is not merely a tourism model – it is a socio-environmental intervention, It aligns local economic interests with the imperative of conservation, providing income, dignity, and a sense of ownership to communities who might otherwise be pushed to exploit their natural surroundings for survival.

The Dibru-Saikhowa region – home to endangered species like the Gangetic dolphin, wild water buffalo, and feral horses – is a fragile ecosystem shaped by rivers, wetlands, and human interaction. As noted by the wildlife institute of India, it faces growing pressure from climate change, habitat loss, and unsustainable development.

In this context, grassroots ecotourism initiatives like Wave Ecotourism offer a powerful alternative. By turning former poachers into guides and conservationists, this model challenges top-down approaches and promotes regenerative development rooted in local communities.

However, challenges remain: inconsistent policies, climate risks, limited funding, and the threat of “greenwashing.” For true impact, transparency and community leadership must drive future ecotourism efforts. Schemes like Swadesh Darshan must ensure that investment reaches and uplifts the very communities that pioneered these sustainable models through years of dedication.

Let this story be a reminder to policymakers, conservationists and citizens alike: real change takes root when people are not treated as passive beneficiaries, but as active custodians of their land and future.

