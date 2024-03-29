Igniting Scientific Curiosity Among Rural Students

By Sayantani Deb
Rural schools lack scientific development, and students are not interested in acquiring scientific knowledge. Contradicting this fact, students in rural schools of Darrang have now embarked on a transformative journey with the establishment of STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) laboratories along with smart classes in their respective schools. This initiative is a result of the efforts of Synopsys India and Bal Raksha Bharat, who identified the gaps and extended their supporting hands in establishing STEM labs and smart classes in 10 government schools of the district.
"In this 21st century where everything is technology-driven, STEM education has become a crucial part of every student's life. Unfortunately, many rural schools lack the resources to provide hands-on learning experiences in STEM subjects, leaving students in a vulnerable position. To ignite scientific curiosity among the students and make them digitally ready, we have set up smart classes and STEM labs in 10 schools of Darrang," said Bijay Chowdhury, Group Head – CSR and Philanthropy (Asia Pacific) of Synopsys India.
Bijay further added that they have undertaken this initiative in collaboration with Bal Raksha Bharat to bridge the gap by building smart classes and fully equipped STEM labs for students studying between the 6th and 10th grades.
Divulging more about the project, Kritanjali Kashyap, Manager (PIU) operations at Bal Raksha Bharat, said, "One of the key objectives of the initiative is to ignite a passion for STEM subjects among students from an early age. By making learning fun and interactive, the STEM labs encourage students to take a keen interest in science and technology."
Kashyap also mentioned that the hands-on activities and experiments in the labs will develop a deeper understanding of theoretical concepts and gain valuable skills that extend beyond the classroom.
According to Kashyap, access to quality education through STEM subjects is opening doors for students to a myriad of opportunities, including higher education and careers in the fields of medicine and engineering. "It also empowers them with the necessary skills and knowledge. Synopsys India and Bal Raksha Bharat are laying the foundation for a brighter future."
"In the present day, we also see very few women in the field of STEM. Thus, the project also intends to promote gender inclusivity in STEM education, aiming to break down stereotypes and barriers that obstruct women's participation in these fields. The labs are encouraging girls to pursue their interests in science and technology, paving the way for greater gender diversity in science and technology," Kashyap informed.
Kashyap further added that both Synopsys India and Bal Raksha Bharat are confident that the new innovation will serve as dynamic spaces where students can engage in practical experiments, projects, and activities that supplement their classroom learning. Learning from basic to advanced classrooms and labs will greatly contribute to the holistic development of every child.
Rina Sharma, a class 9 student of Bonmajha HS School, Darrang said, "The smart classes and STEM labs established in our school have completely given us a new wing to learn and know about subjects like Science and Mathematics. To be honest, earlier Science and Mathematics were the subjects which did not interest me much; however, with the coming up of digital classes and labs, I am now taking an interest in these subjects."
Speaking along the same lines, Nabojyoti Deka, a teacher of the same school, said, "The STEM lab and smart class have been effective for the students of the school. Students are now understanding the subjects practically using the lab."
Adding that the initiative has been a boon to the students, Deka urged the organizations to set up more smart classrooms in the school.
Pinku Rajbongshi, academic in-charge of Duni HS school, stated, "Ours is a remote rural school where we lack a few amenities. We have been blessed to be selected under this project. I firmly believe the new introduction will greatly benefit the students."
In conclusion, the establishment of STEM labs in rural schools of Darrang district marks a significant milestone in the journey towards inclusive and quality education for all. The visionary step of Synopsys India and Bal Raksha Bharat is meaningfully shaping the young minds and making them future-ready.