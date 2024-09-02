India’s Bangladesh Conundrum

Thus, when the Editor of the Dhaka Tribune writes that there is an “antipathy” towards India, he is not exaggerating. It is also true that while there has been concentrated effort to build this anti-India narrative by vested interest groups, our own policies, both internal and external, in some cases has only added fuel to the fire. Keeping this in mind, there is precious little which India could do to assist the previous government in Bangladesh in dealing with the protest, even when we had foreknowledge of it.