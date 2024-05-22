International Day for Biological Diversity: Be ‘Part of the Plan'

Tisha Tajmin Yunush
People across the world celebrate World Biodiversity Day in a bid to conserve nature's biodiversity.
The United Nations has proclaimed May 22 as International Day for Biological Diversity (IDB) to increase understanding and awareness of biodiversity issues. When first created by the Second Committee of the UN General Assembly in late 1993, 29 December (the date of entry into force of the Convention of Biological Diversity), was designated The International Day for Biological Diversity.
In December 2000, the UN General Assembly adopted 22 May as IDB, to commemorate the adoption of the text of the Convention on 22 May 1992 by the Nairobi Final Act of the Conference for the Adoption of the Agreed Text of the Convention on Biological Diversity. This was partly done because it was difficult for many countries to plan and carry out suitable celebrations for the date of 29 December, given the number of holidays that coincide around that time of year.
This year, the theme of the International Day for Biological Diversity is “Be part of the Plan”. This is a call to action to encourage governments, indigenous peoples and local communities, non-governmental organizations, lawmakers, businesses, and individuals to highlight the ways in which they are supporting the implementation of the Biodiversity Plan. Everyone has a role to play and therefore can be #PartOfThePlan. This year's celebration is expected to increase the visibility momentum in the lead-up to the sixteenth meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity (COP 16), to be held in Colombia from 21 October to 1 November 2024.
And when it comes to the region, it is worth mentioning that Assam’s Kaziranga National Park has a special role to play in the conservation of biodiversity in the backdrop of the world. Kaziranga National Park is a storehouse of healthy biodiversity with 37 species of mammals, more than 180 species of reptiles and more than 500 species of birds. Many wild animals that have been extinct in the world have been preserved in the national park. Moreover, the big five's habitat has given a special dimension to the biodiversity of the national park.
On this special day of biodiversity conservation, the Corbett Foundation and the Kaziranga Regional Journalists Association have organized the World Biodiversity Day in Kaziranga. Whereas many living species are yet to be identified on Earth, but many animal species have become extinct without identification. Bhupen Sharma, a nature lover and environmental activist from Kaliabor, said that the biodiversity of the world is being threatened due to the work done by the best human beings. Without biodiversity, there will be no balance between the organisms living on earth.
Therefore, on International Day of Biodiversity, the nature lover has appealed to everyone to be aware of the protection of biodiversity