Access Free Wi-Fi at Railway Stations with RailTel’s RailWire Network

RailTel’s RailWire Wi-Fi network has brought about a digital revolution by providing internet access at railway stations across India. The network has made it possible for travelers and students to stay connected and updated with information, even in areas with poor connectivity. With its user-friendly interface, the RailWire Wi-Fi network has made digital inclusion a reality for millions of people across India.

Envisaged in the 2015 Rail Budget, this project gave birth to one of the largest and fastest public Wi-Fi networks in the world. The initiative is helping to connect the unconnected, especially those in rural India with poor connectivity. Out of the 6100 railway stations, more than 5000 are in rural areas, making the Wi-Fi facility available at many far-flung stations across the country, including all 15 stations in the Kashmir Valley and several stations in the North Eastern Region.