Waiting Rooms in Indian Railway Stations: Everything You Need To Know

Traveling by train can be a comfortable and economical way to explore India. However, long train journeys often require passengers to wait for hours before their scheduled departure time. To make this experience more convenient and comfortable, Indian Railways offers waiting rooms at most of its railway stations across the country. Unlike retiring rooms that come with a fee, these waiting rooms are available for free to all passengers with reserved tickets who are departing from a particular station. While you won't find any beds here, the waiting rooms offer comfortable chairs, toilets, and a space to relax until it's time to board your train. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the waiting rooms in Indian railway stations and explore what you can expect during your stay.