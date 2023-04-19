Waiting Rooms in Indian Railway Stations: Everything You Need To Know

Traveling by train can be a comfortable and economical way to explore India. However, long train journeys often require passengers to wait for hours before their scheduled departure time. To make this experience more convenient and comfortable, Indian Railways offers waiting rooms at most of its railway stations across the country. Unlike retiring rooms that come with a fee, these waiting rooms are available for free to all passengers with reserved tickets who are departing from a particular station. While you won't find any beds here, the waiting rooms offer comfortable chairs, toilets, and a space to relax until it's time to board your train. In this article, we'll take a closer look at the waiting rooms in Indian railway stations and explore what you can expect during your stay.
There are 3 types of waiting rooms:
Lower Class: They are non-AC rooms which are SL/2S passengers having confirmed or RAC tickets.
Ladies: They are specially reserved for ladies and are non-AC rooms which are SL/2S passengers having confirmed or RAC tickets.
Upper Class: They are air-conditioned rooms which are for 3A/2A/1A/EC/CC passengers.
The waiting areas at the train station are designed solely for the comfort of passengers.
Station managers are directed to open the waiting rooms two hours prior to the scheduled train arrival and close them two hours after the train departs.
Travelers arriving on overnight trains are permitted to stay in the waiting rooms until morning, while those departing on night trains may remain until their train departs.
Waiting rooms are segregated by passenger class to ensure proper accommodations.
Male passengers are not allowed to utilize waiting rooms designated for females.
Each waiting room has an attendant responsible for a register in which every passenger occupying the room must record their ticket details.
The railway company is not liable for any lost luggage left unattended in the waiting rooms.
Waiting rooms are strictly off-limits to dogs.
Ticket examiners are instructed to check the waiting rooms regularly and remove anyone without proper authorization.