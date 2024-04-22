All About Bharat Gas Connections: Essential Information Before Applying

Bharat Gas, a significant cooking gas supplier under the ownership of the Indian government, boasts a wide customer base across the nation. This blog serves as a comprehensive resource offering insights into acquiring a new Bharat Gas connection. It covers essential details such as the necessary documents, available cylinder sizes, Bharat Gas pricing, and the step-by-step process involved in booking a Bharat Gas cylinder.

Documents Required for a New Bharat Gas Connection

For a new Bharat Gas connection application, you'll be required to furnish proof of identity and proof of address. Acceptable documents for these purposes include:

Identity Proof

- Aadhar Card

- Driving License

- ID card issued by the State or Central Government

- PAN Card

- Passport

- Voter ID Card

Address Proof

- Aadhar Card

- Bank or Credit Card Statement

- Driving License

- Flat Allotment Paper

- House Registration Document

- Lease Agreement

- LIC Policy

- Passport

- Ration Card

- Self-Declaration Attested by a Gazetted Officer

- Utility Bill (phone, electricity, or water bill)

- Voter ID Card

Tariffs and Charges for a New Bharat Gas Connection in Major Cities

Here are the tariffs and charges for obtaining a new Bharat Gas connection for a 14.2 kg cylinder in major cities:

- Chennai: INR 918.50 (Non-Subsidized Cylinder)

- Delhi: INR 903 (Non-Subsidized Cylinder)

- Kolkata: INR 1000 (Non-Subsidized Cylinder)

- Mumbai: INR 902.50 (Non-Subsidized Cylinder)

Security Deposits for a New Bharat Gas Connection

When acquiring a new connection or equipment from Bharat Gas, you'll need to pay security deposits in addition to the tariff and charges. Here are the security deposit amounts:

- Pressure Regulator (In North Eastern States): INR 100

- Pressure Regulator (Rest of India): INR 150

- 14.2 kg cylinder (In North Eastern States): INR 1150

- 14.2 kg cylinder (Rest of India): INR 1450

- 5 kg Cylinder (Except for North-eastern states): INR 350

- 19 kg Cylinder: INR 1700

- 19 kg Cylinder with LOT Valve: INR 3200

- LOT Valve: INR 1500

- 35 kg Cylinder: INR 3400

- 47.5 kg Cylinder: INR 4300

- 47.5 kg Cylinder with LOT Valve: INR 5800

Service Charges for Bharat Gas Connection

Here is a breakdown of the service charges for Bharat Gas connection:

- Cash and carry rebate: INR 18.50

- DGCC book issue: INR 50

- Inspection or servicing of LPG stove or hotplate (other than leakage):

- 1 Burner Stove: INR 100

- 2 Burners Stove: INR 150

- 3 Burners Stove: INR 200

- 4 Burners Stove: INR 250

- Auto Ignition stove/ Cooking Hobs: INR 300

- Termination voucher equipment collection charges: INR 100

- Installation and demonstration Charges: INR 100

- Administrative charges for documentation (NC/DBC/TV/TA): INR 75

Here's a step-by-step guide on how to apply for a new Bharat Gas connection online

Step 1: Visit the official Bharat Gas website and locate the option for "Register for LPG Connection".

Step 2: Choose the "Type of Connection" as "Regular LPG Connection".

Step 3: Select your "State" and "District" from the dropdown menu.

Step 4: Once you've chosen your district, select a Bharat Gas distributor in your area.

Step 5: Click on "Next" to proceed to the next step.

Step 6: Fill out the registration form with your details and upload the required documents.

Step 7: After completing the form, review the information entered and click on "Submit" to finalize the registration process.

To book a Bharat Gas cylinder through Paytm, follow these simple steps

Step 1: Open the Paytm app on your smartphone.

Step 2: Navigate to the "Recharge & Bill Payments" section and tap on 'View More'.

Step 3: Select "Book Gas Cylinder" from the options provided.

Step 4: Choose "Bharat Gas" as your preferred gas provider.

Step 5: Enter your LPG ID or registered mobile number associated with your Bharat Gas connection.

Step 6: Click on "Proceed" to move to the next step.

Step 7: Complete the gas booking by making the payment using UPI, a debit or credit card, or your Paytm wallet.

The implementation of GST in India has led to changes in the prices of various commodities, including domestic cooking gas. All domestic LPG cylinders, including Bharat Gas cylinders, are now subject to a 5% GST levy. This implies that the price you pay for your Bharat Gas cylinder includes a 5% GST charge. Prior to the introduction of GST, certain states did not impose taxes on cooking gas, rendering it tax-free in those regions.