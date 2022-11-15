Bengaluru To Get India's Largest iPhone Manufacturing Unit

Union Telecom and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Tuesday said that Bengaluru’s Hosur will soon get India’s biggest Apple iPhone manufacturing plant which will create employment for around 60,000 people.

Addressing the gathering at the Janjatiya Gaurav Divas ceremony mentioned that around six thousand tribal women near Ranchi and Hazaribagh have been trained to make iPhones.

He said, “Apple's iPhone is now getting made in India and it's the biggest plant in India is being set up at Hosur near Bengaluru. 60,000 people work in a single factory. The first 6,000 employees of these 60,000 employees are our tribal sisters from places nearby Ranchi and Hazaribagh. Tribal sisters have been trained to make Apple iPhone.”

It may be noted that Apple Inc. has outsourced the manufacturing of iPhone enclosures to Tata Electronics, which has a manufacturing unit in Hosur.

Apple gets iPhones manufactured by giants like Foxconn, Winstron and Pegatron in the electronics market in India.