Dhula Minor Death Case: Gauhati HC Grants Bail To Ashirbad Hazarika

The Gauhati High Court on Tuesday granted bail to one of the main accused in the Dhula minor girl death case, Ashirbad Hazarika.

This comes after three doctors, accused in the case were granted bail by the court earlier today. They had been arrested on charges of framing the murder of the minor tribal girl as suicide.

Ashirbad Hazarika was the Executive Magistrate of the Dalgaon Revenue Circle in Assam’s Darrang district. He had been surrendered by the Crime Investigation Department (CID) of Assam Police in connection with the matter.

According to reports, Hazarika had stated the minor girl’s death as a result of suicide without him being present at the spot when the incident had occurred.

It may be noted that Hazarika had been on the run after his name came up during the investigation.