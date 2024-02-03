BGMI Parental Controls: Setting Up, Key Features, and FAQs

BGMI Parental Controls: Battlegrounds Mobile India (BGMI), the popular Indian version of PUBG Mobile, has introduced a crucial feature to address parental concerns about their children's excessive gaming. The BGMI Parental Control feature empowers parents with tools to manage and monitor their kids' gaming hours effectively.

What is BGMI Parental Control?

BGMI Parental Control is a feature designed to give parents control over their children's gaming activities. It includes customizable options such as OTP confirmations, time limitations, and initiatives like Game Responsibly. This feature is specifically aimed at players under the age of 18, emphasizing the need for parental consent before engaging in BGMI.

Setting Up BGMI Parental Control on Android and iOS:

Setting up BGMI Parental Control is a straightforward process:

Open the BGMI game app and navigate to Settings. Scroll down on the right side and click on "Other." Choose the "Gameplay Management Window" option. If not prompted initially, select "No" when asked if you are 18 years old. Enter your parent/guardian's phone number and complete the SMS verification. You're now set up with BGMI Parental Controls.

Key Features of BGMI Parental Control

OTP Confirmations: Players need to input an OTP received on their registered parent's device before starting the game. Time Limitations: The game automatically ends after three hours of continuous gameplay, adhering to Krafton’s Parental Control Guidelines. Break Reminders: Timely reminders during gameplay encourage necessary breaks for a healthier gaming experience. Daily Spending Limits: Players are restricted from making in-game purchases exceeding Rs 7000 per day, promoting responsible spending habits.

FAQs:

How to access BGMI Parental Control settings? Navigate to Settings, then Other, and select Gameplay Management System.

Can I set time limits for my child's BGMI gameplay? Yes, easily set time limits to prevent prolonged gaming sessions.

What age restrictions can I set for BGMI using Parental Control? Select "Yes" if under 18, and "No" if 18 or above.

How to reset or change Parental Control settings? Go to the app settings, then Other, and select Gameplay Management System.

Can my child bypass Parental Control settings? No, there is no way for your child to bypass the Parental Control settings.



BGMI Parental Control Sets New Standards

BGMI, developed by Krafton, acknowledges the concerns of parents and aims to provide a safer gaming experience for minors. The newly introduced Parental Control feature addresses these concerns by offering complete authority to parents over their children's gaming hours. The feature ensures responsible gaming habits, requiring parental consent and active management of gameplay activities.

Conclusion

With the implementation of BGMI Parental Control, parents can now have peace of mind knowing they have tools at their disposal to regulate and monitor their children's gaming activities. The combination of OTP confirmations, time limitations, break reminders, and spending limits creates a comprehensive approach to fostering responsible gaming habits among minors in the BGMI community.