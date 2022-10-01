Bharti Airtel Launches 5G Services in 8 Cities, to Cover Country by March 2024

Airtel is launching 5G telecom services in eight cities, including four metros, on Saturday and will progressively cover the entire country by March 2024, said Bharti Airtel chairman Sunil Bharti Mittal .

Speaking at the India Mobile Congress (IMC) 2022 at Pragati Maidan in New Delhi, Mittal said, “It's an important day. A new era is about to begin. This beginning is taking place in 75th year of independence and will begin a new awareness and energy in the country. It will open several new opportunities for people.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the 6th India Mobile Congress at Pragati Maidan in Delhi and launched 5G services.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inspected the exhibition at Pragati Maidan.

The 5G telecom services seek to provide seamless coverage, high data rate, low latency and highly reliable communications system.

The three major telecom operators of the country demonstrated one use case each in front of the Prime Minister to show the potential of 5G technology in India.