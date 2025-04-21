Blox Fruits Codes for April 2025: All Active and Expired Codes, How to Redeem, and Gameplay Guide

Blox Fruits, one of the most popular games on Roblox, continues to captivate players with its adventurous gameplay inspired by the anime series One Piece. Whether you’re a Pirate or a Marine, the game offers endless exploration, combat, and fruit-based power-ups. And to make your journey smoother, the developers regularly release Blox Fruits codes that can give you experience boosts, Beli (in-game currency), stat resets, and more.

In this guide, we’ll walk you through all the active and expired Blox Fruits codes for April 2025, how to redeem them, and a quick gameplay guide for beginners.

What Are Blox Fruits Codes?

Blox Fruits codes are limited-time promotional codes released by the developers of the game. Players can redeem these codes to receive free in-game bonuses such as:

2x EXP boosts

Free stat resets

Beli (money)

Exclusive in-game titles

These codes are often shared during game updates, holidays, events, or milestones to reward the community.

Active Blox Fruits Codes (April 2025)

Here’s a complete list of all working codes you can redeem this month:

Code Reward ADMINFIGHT 2x EXP for 20 minutes KITT_RESET Free Stat Reset SUB2OFFICIALNOOBIE 2x EXP for 20 minutes AXIORE 2x EXP for 20 minutes BIGNEWS Unlocks “BIGNEWS” title BLUXXY 2x EXP for 20 minutes CHANDLER 0 Beli (fun/joke code) ENYU_IS_PRO 2x EXP for 20 minutes FUDD10 1 Beli FUDD10_V2 2 Beli JCWK 2x EXP for 20 minutes KITTGAMIN 2x EXP for 20 minutes MAGICBUS 2x EXP for 20 minutes STARCODEHEO 2x EXP for 20 minutes STRAWATMAINE 2x EXP for 20 minutes SUB2CAPTAINMAUI 2x EXP for 20 minutes SUB2DAIGROCK 2x EXP for 20 minutes SUB2FER999 2x EXP for 20 minutes SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 2x EXP for 30 minutes SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1 Free Stat Reset SUB2NOOBMASTER123 2x EXP for 20 minutes SUB2UNCLEKIZARU Free Stat Reset TANTAIGAMING 2x EXP for 20 minutes THEGREATACE 2x EXP for 20 minutes

How to Redeem Codes in Blox Fruits

Redeeming codes in Blox Fruits is simple and takes less than a minute. Just follow these steps:

Launch Blox Fruits on Roblox. On the left-hand side, click the blue Present/Gift icon. A code redemption window will pop up. Enter your code in the box (copy-paste to avoid typos). Click on the “Redeem!” button to claim your reward.

How to Play Blox Fruits – A Beginner’s Guide

If you're new to the game, here’s how to get started:

1. Choose Your Side

Pick a faction: Pirates (for looting and chaos) or Marines (for justice and order).

2. Complete Quests

Gain XP and Beli by completing NPC-given missions. These help you level up faster.

3. Buy Items

Use Beli to buy weapons, Blox Fruits (for special powers), and boats for traveling between islands.

4. Explore New Islands

Each island has new bosses, hidden treasures, and vendors with rare items.

5. Join PvP Battles

After reaching level 20, dive into Player vs Player combat for added rewards and challenges.

Final Thoughts

Blox Fruits codes are an excellent way to speed up your in-game progress and make your journey in the One Piece-inspired world more thrilling. Be sure to redeem all the active codes before they expire, and keep checking back for updates as more codes are released frequently.

Whether you're grinding for the next level or preparing for a boss fight, these free bonuses will come in handy. Set sail and enjoy the adventure!

