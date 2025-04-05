Subscribe

Technology

Roblox Blox Fruits Redeem Codes for April 2025: Double XP, Stat Resets, and Free Rewards

Stay ahead in Roblox Blox Fruits this April 2025 with the latest redeem codes! Unlock double XP, free stat resets, in-game currency, and exclusive power-ups to boost your gameplay and dominate the seas.

Abhilasha Pathak
Roblox Blox Fruits

Roblox's popular pirate-themed game, Blox Fruits, continues to engage players with its thrilling gameplay, new updates, and frequent code giveaways. For April 2025, a fresh batch of active redeem codes has been released, offering double XP boosts, free stat resets, Beli currency, and more. Whether you're a seasoned pirate or a beginner, these codes can significantly enhance your gameplay experience.

Active Blox Fruits Codes for April 2025

Code Reward
1LOSTADMIN 2x XP for 20 minutes
ADMINFIGHT 2x XP for 20 minutes
GIFTING_HOURS 2x XP for 20 minutes
NOMOREHACK 2x XP for 20 minutes
BANEXPLOIT 2x XP for 20 minutes
AXIORE 2x XP for 20 minutes
KITT_RESET Free Stat Reset
SUB2CAPTAINMAUI 2x XP for 20 minutes
KITTGAMING 2x XP for 20 minutes
ENYU_IS_PRO 2x XP for 20 minutes
SUB2FER999 2x XP for 20 minutes
STARCODEHEO 2x XP for 20 minutes
MAGICBUS 2x XP for 20 minutes
BLUXXY 2x XP for 20 minutes
FUDD10_V2 $2 Beli
FUDD10 $1 Beli
SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 2x XP for 30 minutes
SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1 Stat Reset
SUB2UNCLEKIZARU Stat Reset
SUB2DAIGROCK 2x XP for 20 minutes
BIGNEWS In-Game Title "BIGNEWS"
SUB2NOOBMASTER123 2x XP for 20 minutes
STRAWATMAINE 2x XP for 20 minutes
TANTAIGAMING 2x XP for 20 minutes
THEGREATACE 2x XP for 20 minutes
SUB2OFFICIALNOOBIE 2x XP for 20 minutes

Expired Blox Fruits Codes (April 2025)

  • ADMIN_STRENGTH

  • DRAGONABUSE

  • NOOB2PRO

  • DEVSCOOKING

  • CODE_SERVICIO

  • TY_FOR_WATCHING

  • ADMINGIVEAWAY

  • SUBGAMERROBOT_RESET

  • EXP_5B

  • RESET_5B

  • 1BILLION

  • 2BILLION

  • 3BVISITS

  • XMASEXP

  • XMASRESET

  • CONTROL

  • POINTSRESET

  • JULYUPDATE_RESET

  • THIRDSEA

  • UPDATE10, UPDATE11, UPD14, UPD15, UPD16

How to Redeem Blox Fruits Codes

  1. Open Blox Fruits in Roblox.

  2. Click the blue and white gift icon on the left side of the screen.

  3. A new window titled "Reward Codes" will pop up.

  4. Enter any active code listed above.

  5. Click "Redeem!" to collect your rewards.

What Are Blox Fruits Codes?

Blox Fruits codes are special rewards provided by the game developers. They’re typically released during events, major updates, or to celebrate milestones. These codes give you access to powerful advantages, including:

  • Double XP Boosts – Level up faster.

  • Stat Resets – Reassign your points for better builds.

  • Beli Currency – Buy new weapons or fruits.

  • In-Game Titles & Gifts – Show off your achievements.

Step-by-Step: How to Play Blox Fruits

  1. Choose Your Side – Start as either a Pirate or a Marine.

  2. Complete Quests – Earn XP and Beli by finishing missions.

  3. Buy Items – Use Beli to get weapons, boats, and special Blox Fruits.

  4. Travel Islands – Unlock new areas and powerful enemies.

  5. Engage in PvP – Battle other players once you reach level 20.

Top Roblox Games Like Blox Fruits

If you love Blox Fruits, you might also enjoy:

  • King Legacy

  • Fruit Warriors

  • One Piece: The Adventure

  • Anime Fighters Simulator

  • Murder Mystery 2

  • Crazy Fruit Simulator

  • Treasure Hunt Simulator

  • Pirate Simulator

  • Super Hero Tycoon

  • Shindo Life

FAQ

1. What is code 773 in blox fruit?

This usually happens if the game has issues or other players have reported it. "Teleport Failed: Attempted to teleport to a place that is restricted. (Error Code: 773)" – This error occurs when the place you're trying to enter has specific restrictions set by the creator.

2. How to get Angel V2?

V2 Unlocked by doing the Alchemist's Quest. To complete this quest, you must complete the Colosseum Quest. Buffs: Increased Air Jump height, Air Jumping takes 20% less energy, and one additional Air Jump is gained.

3. How to get God human?

To get God Human in Blox Fruits, you'll need 400 mastery in Dragon Talon, Superhuman, Death Step, Electic Claw, and Sharkman Karate. Gather your materials. You'll need the following materials: 20 Fish Tails, 20 Magma Ore, 10 Dragon Scales, and 10 Mystic Droplets, as well as $5,000,000 and 5,000 fragments.

