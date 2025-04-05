Roblox Blox Fruits Redeem Codes for April 2025: Double XP, Stat Resets, and Free Rewards

Roblox's popular pirate-themed game, Blox Fruits, continues to engage players with its thrilling gameplay, new updates, and frequent code giveaways. For April 2025, a fresh batch of active redeem codes has been released, offering double XP boosts, free stat resets, Beli currency, and more. Whether you're a seasoned pirate or a beginner, these codes can significantly enhance your gameplay experience.
Active Blox Fruits Codes for April 2025
|Code
|Reward
|1LOSTADMIN
|2x XP for 20 minutes
|ADMINFIGHT
|2x XP for 20 minutes
|GIFTING_HOURS
|2x XP for 20 minutes
|NOMOREHACK
|2x XP for 20 minutes
|BANEXPLOIT
|2x XP for 20 minutes
|AXIORE
|2x XP for 20 minutes
|KITT_RESET
|Free Stat Reset
|SUB2CAPTAINMAUI
|2x XP for 20 minutes
|KITTGAMING
|2x XP for 20 minutes
|ENYU_IS_PRO
|2x XP for 20 minutes
|SUB2FER999
|2x XP for 20 minutes
|STARCODEHEO
|2x XP for 20 minutes
|MAGICBUS
|2x XP for 20 minutes
|BLUXXY
|2x XP for 20 minutes
|FUDD10_V2
|$2 Beli
|FUDD10
|$1 Beli
|SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1
|2x XP for 30 minutes
|SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1
|Stat Reset
|SUB2UNCLEKIZARU
|Stat Reset
|SUB2DAIGROCK
|2x XP for 20 minutes
|BIGNEWS
|In-Game Title "BIGNEWS"
|SUB2NOOBMASTER123
|2x XP for 20 minutes
|STRAWATMAINE
|2x XP for 20 minutes
|TANTAIGAMING
|2x XP for 20 minutes
|THEGREATACE
|2x XP for 20 minutes
|SUB2OFFICIALNOOBIE
|2x XP for 20 minutes
Expired Blox Fruits Codes (April 2025)
-
ADMIN_STRENGTH
-
DRAGONABUSE
-
NOOB2PRO
-
DEVSCOOKING
-
CODE_SERVICIO
-
TY_FOR_WATCHING
-
ADMINGIVEAWAY
-
SUBGAMERROBOT_RESET
-
EXP_5B
-
RESET_5B
-
1BILLION
-
2BILLION
-
3BVISITS
-
XMASEXP
-
XMASRESET
-
CONTROL
-
POINTSRESET
-
JULYUPDATE_RESET
-
THIRDSEA
-
UPDATE10, UPDATE11, UPD14, UPD15, UPD16
How to Redeem Blox Fruits Codes
-
Open Blox Fruits in Roblox.
-
Click the blue and white gift icon on the left side of the screen.
-
A new window titled "Reward Codes" will pop up.
-
Enter any active code listed above.
-
Click "Redeem!" to collect your rewards.
What Are Blox Fruits Codes?
Blox Fruits codes are special rewards provided by the game developers. They’re typically released during events, major updates, or to celebrate milestones. These codes give you access to powerful advantages, including:
-
Double XP Boosts – Level up faster.
-
Stat Resets – Reassign your points for better builds.
-
Beli Currency – Buy new weapons or fruits.
-
In-Game Titles & Gifts – Show off your achievements.
Step-by-Step: How to Play Blox Fruits
-
Choose Your Side – Start as either a Pirate or a Marine.
-
Complete Quests – Earn XP and Beli by finishing missions.
-
Buy Items – Use Beli to get weapons, boats, and special Blox Fruits.
-
Travel Islands – Unlock new areas and powerful enemies.
-
Engage in PvP – Battle other players once you reach level 20.
Top Roblox Games Like Blox Fruits
If you love Blox Fruits, you might also enjoy:
-
King Legacy
-
Fruit Warriors
-
One Piece: The Adventure
-
Anime Fighters Simulator
-
Murder Mystery 2
-
Crazy Fruit Simulator
-
Treasure Hunt Simulator
-
Pirate Simulator
-
Super Hero Tycoon
-
Shindo Life
FAQ
1. What is code 773 in blox fruit?
This usually happens if the game has issues or other players have reported it. "Teleport Failed: Attempted to teleport to a place that is restricted. (Error Code: 773)" – This error occurs when the place you're trying to enter has specific restrictions set by the creator.
2. How to get Angel V2?
V2 Unlocked by doing the Alchemist's Quest. To complete this quest, you must complete the Colosseum Quest. Buffs: Increased Air Jump height, Air Jumping takes 20% less energy, and one additional Air Jump is gained.
3. How to get God human?
To get God Human in Blox Fruits, you'll need 400 mastery in Dragon Talon, Superhuman, Death Step, Electic Claw, and Sharkman Karate. Gather your materials. You'll need the following materials: 20 Fish Tails, 20 Magma Ore, 10 Dragon Scales, and 10 Mystic Droplets, as well as $5,000,000 and 5,000 fragments.