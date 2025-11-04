Subscribe

Blox Fruits Codes for October 2025: Complete List of Active and Expired Codes, Rewards, and Redemption Guide

The latest Blox Fruits codes for October 2025 offer players free XP boosts, stat resets, and in-game cash rewards to help level up faster in Roblox’s hit One Piece-inspired game.

Roblox Blox Fruits Codes oct

Introduction: Get Free Rewards in Roblox Blox Fruits

If you’re a fan of Roblox and One Piece, you’ve probably already tried your luck at mastering Blox Fruits, one of the most popular anime-inspired games on the platform. To make your adventure smoother, the developers frequently release Blox Fruits codes—offering free XP boosts, stat resets, in-game titles, and more. These codes help reduce the grind, making it easier to power up your character and conquer the seas like the Straw Hat Pirates.

Below, you’ll find the complete list of working and expired Blox Fruits codes for October 2025, along with a simple step-by-step guide on how to redeem them.

What Are Blox Fruits Codes?

Blox Fruits codes are special promo codes released by the game’s developers. These limited-time codes can be redeemed for valuable rewards such as 2x XP boosts, free stat resets, or Beli (in-game currency).

The developers typically drop new codes during:

  • Major game updates

  • Special events or holidays

  • Milestone celebrations

  • Random giveaways to reward loyal players

These rewards help both beginners and experienced players progress faster in the game by reducing grind time and improving battle efficiency.

Active Blox Fruits Codes for October 2025

Here’s the full list of working Blox Fruits codes that you can redeem this month. Be sure to copy them exactly as shown, as even a missing space or incorrect capitalization can make them invalid.

CodeReward
LIGHTNINGABUSE20 minutes of 2x XP (NEW)
1LOSTADMIN(include a space at the end)10 minutes of 2x XP
KITT_RESETFree stat reset
Sub2CaptainMaui20 minutes of 2x XP
DEVSCOOKING20 minutes of 2x XP
kittgaming20 minutes of 2x XP
Sub2Fer99920 minutes of 2x XP
Enyu_is_Pro20 minutes of 2x XP
Magicbus20 minutes of 2x XP
JCWK20 minutes of 2x XP
Starcodeheo20 minutes of 2x XP
Bluxxy20 minutes of 2x XP
fudd10_v2Free Beli
SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP130 minutes of 2x XP
Sub2NoobMaster12315 minutes of 2x XP
Sub2UncleKizaruFree stat reset
Sub2Daigrock15 minutes of 2x XP
Axiore20 minutes of 2x XP
TantaiGaming15 minutes of 2x XP
StrawHatMaine15 minutes of 2x XP
Sub2OfficialNoobie20 minutes of 2x XP
Fudd10$1 in-game currency
BignewsOne in-game title
TheGreatAce20 minutes of 2x XP

New Working Roblox Blox Fruits Codes (October 2025)

These newly added codes are now live as of October 2025:

  • BANEXPLOIT – 20 minutes of 2x XP

  • NOMOREHACK – 20 minutes of 2x XP

  • ADMINHACKED – Stat Reset

  • EARN_FRUITS – 20 minutes of 2x XP

  • TRIPLEABUSE – 20 minutes of 2x XP

  • NOOB2ADMIN – 20 minutes of 2x XP

Pro Tip: Enter these codes exactly as written. Even an extra space or missing capital letter can cause an error.

Expired Blox Fruits Codes

If you’ve tried entering a code and it didn’t work, it may have expired. Here are some that no longer provide rewards:

  • ADMINFIGHT

  • GIFTING_HOURS

  • EARN_FRUITS

  • FIGHT4FRUIT

  • NOEXPLOITER

  • NOOB2ADMIN

  • CODESLIDE

  • ADMINDARES

  • fruitconcepts

  • krazydares

  • TRIPLEABUSE

  • SEATROLLING

  • NEWTROLL

  • REWARDFUN

  • 24NOADMIN

  • DRAGONABUSE

  • SECRET_ADMIN

  • ADMIN_TROLL

  • STAFFBATTLE

  • ADMIN_STRENGTH

  • JULYUPDATE_RESET

  • NOOB_REFUND

  • 15B_BESTBROTHERS

  • CINCODEMAYO_BOOST

  • ADMINGIVEAWAY

  • GAMER_ROBOT_1M

  • SUBGAMERROBOT_RESET

  • SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1

  • GAMERROBOT_YT

  • TY_FOR_WATCHING

  • EXP_5B

  • RESET_5B

  • UPD16

  • 3BVISITS

  • 2BILLION

  • UPD15

  • THIRDSEA

  • 1MLIKES_RESET

  • UPD14

  • 1BILLION

  • ShutDownFix2

  • XmasExp

  • XmasReset

  • Update11

  • PointsReset

  • Update10

  • Control

How to Redeem Blox Fruits Codes

Redeeming codes in Blox Fruits is simple. Follow these easy steps to claim your rewards:

  1. Launch Blox Fruits on Roblox.

  2. Choose your side (Pirate or Marine).

  3. Click the blue-and-white gift icon on the left side of the screen.

  4. Enter or paste your desired code into the text box.

  5. Press Redeem and enjoy your reward instantly!

If a code doesn’t work, double-check for spaces or capital letters, or it may already be expired.

Why You Should Use Blox Fruits Codes

Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned player, these codes provide a real advantage. With 2x XP boosts, you can:

  • Level up faster

  • Defeat bosses more efficiently

  • Experiment with different fruits

  • Reset your stats to refine your build

The developers regularly update the game with new challenges, and redeeming codes helps players stay ahead without spending extra Robux.

With new Blox Fruits codes dropping every few weeks, it’s worth checking back often for updates. Bookmark this page or follow official Roblox channels to stay informed about the latest rewards.

By using theseBlox Fruits October 2025 codes, you can gain an edge in your journey to become the strongest Pirate or Marine across the Grand Line — without the endless grind.

