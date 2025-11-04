Blox Fruits Codes for October 2025: Complete List of Active and Expired Codes, Rewards, and Redemption Guide

Introduction: Get Free Rewards in Roblox Blox Fruits

If you’re a fan of Roblox and One Piece, you’ve probably already tried your luck at mastering Blox Fruits, one of the most popular anime-inspired games on the platform. To make your adventure smoother, the developers frequently release Blox Fruits codes—offering free XP boosts, stat resets, in-game titles, and more. These codes help reduce the grind, making it easier to power up your character and conquer the seas like the Straw Hat Pirates.

Below, you’ll find the complete list of working and expired Blox Fruits codes for October 2025, along with a simple step-by-step guide on how to redeem them.

What Are Blox Fruits Codes?

Blox Fruits codes are special promo codes released by the game’s developers. These limited-time codes can be redeemed for valuable rewards such as 2x XP boosts, free stat resets, or Beli (in-game currency).

The developers typically drop new codes during:

Major game updates

Special events or holidays

Milestone celebrations

Random giveaways to reward loyal players

These rewards help both beginners and experienced players progress faster in the game by reducing grind time and improving battle efficiency.

Active Blox Fruits Codes for October 2025

Here’s the full list of working Blox Fruits codes that you can redeem this month. Be sure to copy them exactly as shown, as even a missing space or incorrect capitalization can make them invalid.

Code Reward LIGHTNINGABUSE 20 minutes of 2x XP (NEW) 1LOSTADMIN(include a space at the end) 10 minutes of 2x XP KITT_RESET Free stat reset Sub2CaptainMaui 20 minutes of 2x XP DEVSCOOKING 20 minutes of 2x XP kittgaming 20 minutes of 2x XP Sub2Fer999 20 minutes of 2x XP Enyu_is_Pro 20 minutes of 2x XP Magicbus 20 minutes of 2x XP JCWK 20 minutes of 2x XP Starcodeheo 20 minutes of 2x XP Bluxxy 20 minutes of 2x XP fudd10_v2 Free Beli SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1 30 minutes of 2x XP Sub2NoobMaster123 15 minutes of 2x XP Sub2UncleKizaru Free stat reset Sub2Daigrock 15 minutes of 2x XP Axiore 20 minutes of 2x XP TantaiGaming 15 minutes of 2x XP StrawHatMaine 15 minutes of 2x XP Sub2OfficialNoobie 20 minutes of 2x XP Fudd10 $1 in-game currency Bignews One in-game title TheGreatAce 20 minutes of 2x XP

New Working Roblox Blox Fruits Codes (October 2025)

These newly added codes are now live as of October 2025:

BANEXPLOIT – 20 minutes of 2x XP

NOMOREHACK – 20 minutes of 2x XP

ADMINHACKED – Stat Reset

EARN_FRUITS – 20 minutes of 2x XP

TRIPLEABUSE – 20 minutes of 2x XP

NOOB2ADMIN – 20 minutes of 2x XP

Pro Tip: Enter these codes exactly as written. Even an extra space or missing capital letter can cause an error.

Expired Blox Fruits Codes

If you’ve tried entering a code and it didn’t work, it may have expired. Here are some that no longer provide rewards:

ADMINFIGHT

GIFTING_HOURS

EARN_FRUITS

FIGHT4FRUIT

NOEXPLOITER

NOOB2ADMIN

CODESLIDE

ADMINDARES

fruitconcepts

krazydares

TRIPLEABUSE

SEATROLLING

NEWTROLL

REWARDFUN

24NOADMIN

DRAGONABUSE

SECRET_ADMIN

ADMIN_TROLL

STAFFBATTLE

ADMIN_STRENGTH

JULYUPDATE_RESET

NOOB_REFUND

15B_BESTBROTHERS

CINCODEMAYO_BOOST

ADMINGIVEAWAY

GAMER_ROBOT_1M

SUBGAMERROBOT_RESET

SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1

GAMERROBOT_YT

TY_FOR_WATCHING

EXP_5B

RESET_5B

UPD16

3BVISITS

2BILLION

UPD15

THIRDSEA

1MLIKES_RESET

UPD14

1BILLION

ShutDownFix2

XmasExp

XmasReset

Update11

PointsReset

Update10

Control

How to Redeem Blox Fruits Codes

Redeeming codes in Blox Fruits is simple. Follow these easy steps to claim your rewards:

Launch Blox Fruits on Roblox. Choose your side (Pirate or Marine). Click the blue-and-white gift icon on the left side of the screen. Enter or paste your desired code into the text box. Press Redeem and enjoy your reward instantly!

If a code doesn’t work, double-check for spaces or capital letters, or it may already be expired.

Why You Should Use Blox Fruits Codes

Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned player, these codes provide a real advantage. With 2x XP boosts, you can:

Level up faster

Defeat bosses more efficiently

Experiment with different fruits

Reset your stats to refine your build

The developers regularly update the game with new challenges, and redeeming codes helps players stay ahead without spending extra Robux.

With new Blox Fruits codes dropping every few weeks, it’s worth checking back often for updates. Bookmark this page or follow official Roblox channels to stay informed about the latest rewards.

By using theseBlox Fruits October 2025 codes, you can gain an edge in your journey to become the strongest Pirate or Marine across the Grand Line — without the endless grind.

