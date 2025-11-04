Blox Fruits Codes for October 2025: Complete List of Active and Expired Codes, Rewards, and Redemption Guide

Introduction: Get Free Rewards in Roblox Blox Fruits
If you’re a fan of Roblox and One Piece, you’ve probably already tried your luck at mastering Blox Fruits, one of the most popular anime-inspired games on the platform. To make your adventure smoother, the developers frequently release Blox Fruits codes—offering free XP boosts, stat resets, in-game titles, and more. These codes help reduce the grind, making it easier to power up your character and conquer the seas like the Straw Hat Pirates.
Below, you’ll find the complete list of working and expired Blox Fruits codes for October 2025, along with a simple step-by-step guide on how to redeem them.
What Are Blox Fruits Codes?
Blox Fruits codes are special promo codes released by the game’s developers. These limited-time codes can be redeemed for valuable rewards such as 2x XP boosts, free stat resets, or Beli (in-game currency).
The developers typically drop new codes during:
Major game updates
Special events or holidays
Milestone celebrations
Random giveaways to reward loyal players
These rewards help both beginners and experienced players progress faster in the game by reducing grind time and improving battle efficiency.
Active Blox Fruits Codes for October 2025
Here’s the full list of working Blox Fruits codes that you can redeem this month. Be sure to copy them exactly as shown, as even a missing space or incorrect capitalization can make them invalid.
|Code
|Reward
|LIGHTNINGABUSE
|20 minutes of 2x XP (NEW)
|1LOSTADMIN(include a space at the end)
|10 minutes of 2x XP
|KITT_RESET
|Free stat reset
|Sub2CaptainMaui
|20 minutes of 2x XP
|DEVSCOOKING
|20 minutes of 2x XP
|kittgaming
|20 minutes of 2x XP
|Sub2Fer999
|20 minutes of 2x XP
|Enyu_is_Pro
|20 minutes of 2x XP
|Magicbus
|20 minutes of 2x XP
|JCWK
|20 minutes of 2x XP
|Starcodeheo
|20 minutes of 2x XP
|Bluxxy
|20 minutes of 2x XP
|fudd10_v2
|Free Beli
|SUB2GAMERROBOT_EXP1
|30 minutes of 2x XP
|Sub2NoobMaster123
|15 minutes of 2x XP
|Sub2UncleKizaru
|Free stat reset
|Sub2Daigrock
|15 minutes of 2x XP
|Axiore
|20 minutes of 2x XP
|TantaiGaming
|15 minutes of 2x XP
|StrawHatMaine
|15 minutes of 2x XP
|Sub2OfficialNoobie
|20 minutes of 2x XP
|Fudd10
|$1 in-game currency
|Bignews
|One in-game title
|TheGreatAce
|20 minutes of 2x XP
New Working Roblox Blox Fruits Codes (October 2025)
These newly added codes are now live as of October 2025:
BANEXPLOIT – 20 minutes of 2x XP
NOMOREHACK – 20 minutes of 2x XP
ADMINHACKED – Stat Reset
EARN_FRUITS – 20 minutes of 2x XP
TRIPLEABUSE – 20 minutes of 2x XP
NOOB2ADMIN – 20 minutes of 2x XP
Pro Tip: Enter these codes exactly as written. Even an extra space or missing capital letter can cause an error.
Expired Blox Fruits Codes
If you’ve tried entering a code and it didn’t work, it may have expired. Here are some that no longer provide rewards:
ADMINFIGHT
GIFTING_HOURS
EARN_FRUITS
FIGHT4FRUIT
NOEXPLOITER
NOOB2ADMIN
CODESLIDE
ADMINDARES
fruitconcepts
krazydares
TRIPLEABUSE
SEATROLLING
NEWTROLL
REWARDFUN
24NOADMIN
DRAGONABUSE
SECRET_ADMIN
ADMIN_TROLL
STAFFBATTLE
ADMIN_STRENGTH
JULYUPDATE_RESET
NOOB_REFUND
15B_BESTBROTHERS
CINCODEMAYO_BOOST
ADMINGIVEAWAY
GAMER_ROBOT_1M
SUBGAMERROBOT_RESET
SUB2GAMERROBOT_RESET1
GAMERROBOT_YT
TY_FOR_WATCHING
EXP_5B
RESET_5B
UPD16
3BVISITS
2BILLION
UPD15
THIRDSEA
1MLIKES_RESET
UPD14
1BILLION
ShutDownFix2
XmasExp
XmasReset
Update11
PointsReset
Update10
Control
How to Redeem Blox Fruits Codes
Redeeming codes in Blox Fruits is simple. Follow these easy steps to claim your rewards:
Launch Blox Fruits on Roblox.
Choose your side (Pirate or Marine).
Click the blue-and-white gift icon on the left side of the screen.
Enter or paste your desired code into the text box.
Press Redeem and enjoy your reward instantly!
If a code doesn’t work, double-check for spaces or capital letters, or it may already be expired.
Why You Should Use Blox Fruits Codes
Whether you’re a beginner or a seasoned player, these codes provide a real advantage. With 2x XP boosts, you can:
Level up faster
Defeat bosses more efficiently
Experiment with different fruits
Reset your stats to refine your build
The developers regularly update the game with new challenges, and redeeming codes helps players stay ahead without spending extra Robux.
With new Blox Fruits codes dropping every few weeks, it’s worth checking back often for updates. Bookmark this page or follow official Roblox channels to stay informed about the latest rewards.
By using theseBlox Fruits October 2025 codes, you can gain an edge in your journey to become the strongest Pirate or Marine across the Grand Line — without the endless grind.
Also Read:
Blox Fruits Codes for June 2025: Redeem Free XP Boosts, Stat Resets & More
Roblox Blox Fruits Codes May 2025: Free XP, beli, and stat resets